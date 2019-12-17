2020 Tour Dates Announced For Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE
Sasha Regan's critically acclaimed All-male version of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor" sails into 5 ports throughout the spring and summer with more dates likely to be announced. The first port of call is Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April - 9th May 2020 before the crew sets sail to: Theatre Royal Bath 12-16 May; Theatre Royal Winchester 1-6 June; Cambridge Arts Theatre 8-13 June; and Exeter Northcott Theatre 22-24 June.
The production follows hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed, award-winning All-male The Pirates of Penzance which ran again at Wilton's earlier this year. Pirates toured both in the UK and in Australia including at Cate Blanchett's Sydney Theatre in 2012 where it ran in the main house for three weeks.
The award-winning team that brought the All-male The Pirates of Penzance to Wilton's Music Hall take you below deck in a re-imagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first internationally acclaimed comic opera: H.M.S. Pinafore. Sasha Regan's production is set below deck on a World War II ship where the troops set out a distraction from the goings on above board. The captain's daughter has fallen for a lower-class sailor....but what lies in store for the lass and her hearty seafarer?
With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this wonderful comic opera deals with conventionality and the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. Plenty of surprises and romantic capers on the high seas!
Joyful, witty and fun for all the family! Get your salty sea legs over to a theatre near you! Don't miss it me hearties!
Sasha Regan's all-male H.M.S. Pinafore will run at Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April until 9th May 2020. The production will then tour to The Theatre Royal, Bath 12-16 May; Theatre Royal Winchester 1-6 June; Cambridge Arts Theatre 8-13 June; and Exeter Northcott Theatre 22-24 June.
The cast will be announced in the New Year.
Creative team:
Director - Sasha Regan
Choreographer - Lizzi Gee
Musical Director - Henry Brennan
Design - Ryan Dawson-Laight
Lighting - Ben Bull
Libretto - W.S. Gilbert
Composer - Arthur Sullivan
Casting Director - Adam Braham Casting
Producers - Regan De Wynter Williams Ltd
Tour Dates
WILTON'S MUSIC HALL
Wednesday 15th April - Saturday 9th May
Box Office: 020 7702 2789
Online Bookings: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/615-sasha-regan-s-h-m-s-pinafore
Performances and times: 7:30pm evening performances, Mondays - Saturdays and 2:30pm matinées on Thursdays and Saturdays.
Ticket prices: £12.50 - £32 (full price), £10 - £29.50 concessions
Address: Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley (off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB
Running time: 2 hours and 5 minutes, including a 20-minute interval
Theatre Royal Bath
Tuesday 12th May - Saturday 16th May
Box office: 01225 448844
Online Bookings: https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/hms-pinafore/
Performances: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, and matinées on Wednesday and Saturday at 2:30pm.
Ticket prices: £22 - £36.50
Address: Theatre Royal Bath, Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET
THEATRE ROYAL WINCHESTER
Monday 1st June - Saturday 6th June 2020
Box Office: 01962 840 440
Online bookings: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/hms-pinafore
Performances: Monday - Saturday at 7:30pm and matinées on Wednesday at 1:30pm and Saturday at 2:30pm
Ticket prices: £28 standard price, Members £24, Concessions £20, Groups (8+) £15, matinée £23, matinée members £20, matinée concessions £17, matinée groups (8+) £14
Address: Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB
CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE
Mon 8th June - Saturday 13th June 2020
Box office: 01223 503333
Online bookings: https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/hms-pinafore
Performances: Monday - Saturday at 7:45pm, matinées on Thursday and Saturday at 2:30pm.
Ticket prices: £20/£25/£30
Address: Cambridge Arts Theatre, 6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ
EXETER NORTHCOTT THEATRE
Monday 22nd June - Wednesday 24th June 2020
Box Office: 01392 72 63 63
Online bookings: https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/calendar/hms-pinafore/
Performances: Monday - Wednesday at 7:30pm, matinée on Wednesday 24th June at 2:30pm
Ticket prices: £14 - £26
Address: Exeter Northcott Theatre, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4QB
Further dates TBC