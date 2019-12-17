2020 Tour Dates Announced For Sasha Regan's All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE

Sasha Regan's critically acclaimed All-male version of W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's H.M.S. Pinafore or "The Lass That Loved a Sailor" sails into 5 ports throughout the spring and summer with more dates likely to be announced. The first port of call is Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April - 9th May 2020 before the crew sets sail to: Theatre Royal Bath 12-16 May; Theatre Royal Winchester 1-6 June; Cambridge Arts Theatre 8-13 June; and Exeter Northcott Theatre 22-24 June.

The production follows hot on the heels of the critically acclaimed, award-winning All-male The Pirates of Penzance which ran again at Wilton's earlier this year. Pirates toured both in the UK and in Australia including at Cate Blanchett's Sydney Theatre in 2012 where it ran in the main house for three weeks.

The award-winning team that brought the All-male The Pirates of Penzance to Wilton's Music Hall take you below deck in a re-imagining of Gilbert and Sullivan's fourth collaboration and first internationally acclaimed comic opera: H.M.S. Pinafore. Sasha Regan's production is set below deck on a World War II ship where the troops set out a distraction from the goings on above board. The captain's daughter has fallen for a lower-class sailor....but what lies in store for the lass and her hearty seafarer?

With infectious tunes and a beautifully constructed libretto, this wonderful comic opera deals with conventionality and the age-old conundrum of love between social classes. Plenty of surprises and romantic capers on the high seas!

Joyful, witty and fun for all the family! Get your salty sea legs over to a theatre near you! Don't miss it me hearties!

Sasha Regan's all-male H.M.S. Pinafore will run at Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April until 9th May 2020. The production will then tour to The Theatre Royal, Bath 12-16 May; Theatre Royal Winchester 1-6 June; Cambridge Arts Theatre 8-13 June; and Exeter Northcott Theatre 22-24 June.

The cast will be announced in the New Year.

Creative team:

Director - Sasha Regan

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Musical Director - Henry Brennan

Design - Ryan Dawson-Laight

Lighting - Ben Bull

Libretto - W.S. Gilbert

Composer - Arthur Sullivan

Casting Director - Adam Braham Casting

Producers - Regan De Wynter Williams Ltd

Tour Dates

WILTON'S MUSIC HALL

Wednesday 15th April - Saturday 9th May

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Online Bookings: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/615-sasha-regan-s-h-m-s-pinafore

Performances and times: 7:30pm evening performances, Mondays - Saturdays and 2:30pm matinées on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Ticket prices: £12.50 - £32 (full price), £10 - £29.50 concessions

Address: Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley (off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB

Running time: 2 hours and 5 minutes, including a 20-minute interval

Theatre Royal Bath

Tuesday 12th May - Saturday 16th May

Box office: 01225 448844

Online Bookings: https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/event/hms-pinafore/

Performances: Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm, and matinées on Wednesday and Saturday at 2:30pm.

Ticket prices: £22 - £36.50

Address: Theatre Royal Bath, Sawclose, Bath BA1 1ET

THEATRE ROYAL WINCHESTER

Monday 1st June - Saturday 6th June 2020

Box Office: 01962 840 440

Online bookings: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/hms-pinafore

Performances: Monday - Saturday at 7:30pm and matinées on Wednesday at 1:30pm and Saturday at 2:30pm

Ticket prices: £28 standard price, Members £24, Concessions £20, Groups (8+) £15, matinée £23, matinée members £20, matinée concessions £17, matinée groups (8+) £14

Address: Theatre Royal Winchester, 21-23 Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB

CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE

Mon 8th June - Saturday 13th June 2020

Box office: 01223 503333

Online bookings: https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/whats-on/hms-pinafore

Performances: Monday - Saturday at 7:45pm, matinées on Thursday and Saturday at 2:30pm.

Ticket prices: £20/£25/£30

Address: Cambridge Arts Theatre, 6 St Edward's Passage, Cambridge, CB2 3PJ

EXETER NORTHCOTT THEATRE

Monday 22nd June - Wednesday 24th June 2020

Box Office: 01392 72 63 63

Online bookings: https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/calendar/hms-pinafore/

Performances: Monday - Wednesday at 7:30pm, matinée on Wednesday 24th June at 2:30pm

Ticket prices: £14 - £26

Address: Exeter Northcott Theatre, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4QB

Further dates TBC





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You