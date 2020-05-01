101 Outdoor Arts and Corn Exchange Newbury Announce Grants to Outdoor Artists

101 Outdoor Arts and the Corn Exchange Newbury have announced the successful recipients of a series of grants, available to outdoor artists who have been negatively affected by COVID-19.

As the impact of lost 2020 touring opportunities untangles, they will be supporting outdoor artists to explore new ways of working, to research and develop ideas around innovative ways that they can make their work available for audiences online and help them bring the digital outdoors. With over 80 applications of exceptional quality and diversity, 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space (part of the Corn Exchange Trust) will be supporting eleven exciting projects as part of their commitment to the professional development of artists who make work for the outdoors and public spaces.

Chris Bullzini, world renowned circus artist, will be exploring the unique view of a high wire performer with 360 panoramic digital technology.

Flick Ferdinando, a director, performer and maker, will be live streaming the Caroline Carter Show and offering mentoring opportunities for outdoor arts directors.

Safetycatch Street Theatre, who create interplay for outsiders, connecting with diverse audiences, will be creating a range of accessible online materials for their touring show and sharing their research and development.

Gobbledegook Theatre makes innovative, cross-artform work for the outdoors, often inspired by Earth Sciences. They will be exploring the potential for audiences to gaze up and contemplate Cloudscapes from their home.

Jacksons Lane, the flagship arts and cultural venue in Haringey, will be producing a pan-European collaborative circus film with Agit Cirk (Finland), Still Hungary (Germany) and Lost in Translation Circus (UK).

PifPaf Theatre mix humour, pathos, science and design to make intimate and spectacular visual theatre. They will be developing the concept of a new interactive Augmented Reality project called The Weather.

Sara Clifford is a writer and creative producer, working in partnership with community participants and arts and voluntary organisations to create large-scale site specific theatre productions. She will be creating online professional development to share writing and dramaturgy techniques for site specific and place making theatre.

Tit for Tat Circus, an outdoor circus theatre company that celebrates the ordinary and revels in the absurd, will create new adaptations of their outdoor show Books for online audiences to interact with.

Trigger Stuff, who make extraordinary and transformative events, will research and develop virtual reality and interactive online technologies to bring to life the framing narrative for large scale outdoor show The Hatchling.

Manuela Benini, an outdoor dance artist working with carnival, mass participation and choreography, will be piloting a new online project to bring people together safely outside their homes.

Sacha Goslin, an independent producer will be learning audio editing skills and creating a new series of podcasts to document digital developments in outdoor arts as a result of C19.

Danielle Corbishley, Head of 101 & Outdoor Arts, says 'We received an impressive pool of applications for this award, demonstrating how creative and resilient outdoor artist can be working in such difficult circumstances. We're looking forward to supporting these innovative and inspiring projects and finding ways to disseminate and share the knowledge and skills developed with the wider outdoor arts community.'

101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space is a dedicated rehearsal, fabrication and development centre for the outdoor arts community in the UK. Part of the Corn Exchange Trust, 101 hosts over 50 artistic residencies every year alongside a programme of professional development labs and outdoor performances.

101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space and Corn Exchange Newbury's outdoor arts programme is funded by Greenham Trust and Arts Council England.

For more information about these projects as they develop, to watch, engage and take part follow #DigitalOutdoors across social media platforms or find out more at www.101outdoorarts.com and www.cornexchangenew.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You