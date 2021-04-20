X-TREME MAGIC Will Re-Open Liverpool's M&S Arena

Shone Productions are bringing a spectacular magic show, which is set to be the first performance of the year at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena this Summer to mark the venue's post lockdown reopening.

The show will form the first live programme taking place at the waterfront venue when Covid-19 restrictions are eased following 17 May.

Liverpool-based producer James Shone has announced that X-treme Magic will be staged on Saturday 22 May at 7pm in The Auditorium at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and tickets are on sale now.

This is no old-fashioned rabbit-out-of-hat magic, this show is a spectacle, designed to thrill with death-defying edge-of-your-seat stunts, grand stage illusions, daredevil escapology, and mind-blowing magic all within a fast-paced performance.

Organisers are keen to reassure theatregoers that all necessary safety measures - including social distancing - will be in place to ensure a relaxing and enjoyable return to indoor live entertainment.

Producer James Shone commented: "I am delighted to be bringing the very first live show of the year to The Auditorium at the M&S Arena. Audiences have missed out on so many live experiences over the last 12 months, so it's a real privilege that we will be presenting shows once lockdown restrictions are eased.

"And what a show it is, we have some of leading magicians and illusionists in the industry, we have created a spectacular production for all the family to enjoy. We want to reassure theatregoers that social distancing and safety measures will be in place to ensure Covid-secure performances - audience, cast and crew safety is paramount."

X-treme Magic - The World's Most Dangerous Thrill Show is packed with fire, illusion and death-defying stunts. Master illusionist Richard Cadell will be joined by a full supporting cast of magicians including Pete Firman (Tonight At The London Palladium), Elizabeth Best (Britain's Got Talent) and Craig Christian (Evolution Of Magic), as well as fire artistes, speciality acts and dancers. The show is billed as being unlike any other magic show ever seen in the UK. Created in Las Vegas, it was then brought across the pond to entertain UK audiences. Highlights include making a motorcycle appear from nowhere; Russian roulette with sticks of Dynamite; and even trying to escape from a straight-jacket while hung from a burning rope.

To book visit: www.mandsbankarena.com