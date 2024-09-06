Irish Comic Jimeoin Returns to Warrington Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Internationally acclaimed comedian Jimeoin is returning to Parr Hall next year with his new show, Who's Your Man?!

Fans of stand-up may have seen the award-winning comic on the likes of The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium and Conan O'Brien, or online where he has clocked up hundreds of millions of views on his comedy clips.

But nothing beats seeing the Irish observational joke-master live where his great craic, wide appeal and sharply observed sense of humour have had audiences in stitches across the UK, Europe, the USA and his adopted homeland of Australia.

And Warrington audiences will have the chance to experience Jimeoin's celebrated no gimmicks style for themselves on Friday, 28 February.

Jimeoin grew up in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, and worked as a builder before starting a completely new chapter in his life when he moved to Australia, aged 22.

He rose to prominence on the comedy circuit down under in the early 90s and now his shows regularly earn rave reviews.

Jimeoin comes to Parr Hall on 28 February and tickets go on sale next Friday at 10am. Visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on or call Box Office on 01925 442345.

Comments