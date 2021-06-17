Final Line Up Of Guest Stars Announced For WONDERVILLE

This summer at the Palace Theatre, the world's greatest illusionists and mentalists are coming together in Wonderville, a jaw-dropping display of magic, illusion and technological trickery that will electrify, surprise and leave theatregoers in awe at what they are seeing on stage.

Wonderville will run for 65 performances from 16 July - 30 August, 2021.

Press Night: Monday 19 July at 7.45pm

So step inside the wonderous Palace Theatre - the home of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' - and be transported by a variety performance like no other where the audience and their mobile phones play an integral part of the show... with comedy, illusion, magic, entertainment and mystery, Wonderville is a fabulous show for all the family.

The company includes:

Multi-award-winning mind reader and TV star Chris Cox

Josephine Lee, a breakout star on 'Britain's Got Talent' and the most talked about woman in magic

Young and Strange hailed by Penn & Teller as "one of the greatest magic acts in the world"

Record-breaking Magic Circle triple champion Edward Hilsum

The fabulous variety line-up also includes Guinness World Record-holding Amazí and Symoné, stunning hula hoop artists who combine hooping with rollerskating and dance, who will alternate at performances during the season.

Today the final line up of guest stars has been revealed, including:

Kat Hudson (16 - 19 July & 25 - 30 August) appeared on 'Britain's Got Talent', is one of the top female magicians in the UK, and has had 40 million views for her online magic. Her Northern charm and witty banter help make her stand out from other magicians. She makes sure there's always a real buzz in the air whenever she's interacting with her magic.

Twitter @KatHudsonMagic Instagram @kathudsonmagic

Magic Singh (21 - 26 July & 11 - 16 August) began his magic career aged 11 on receiving a deck of trick cards. Today Magic Singh has over 2 million loyal followers on social media and transports his brilliantly unique and modern style of visual magic and mindreading to all corners of the globe. Twitter @magicsingh Instagram @magicsingh

Emily England (28 July - 2 August) A fourth generation circus performer, Emily was a semi-finalist with her rollerskating brother on 'Britain's Got Talent' and competed on 'America's Got Talent - The Champions'. The Birmingham-born siblings now headline in the hit Las Vegas show 'Absinthe' at Caesar's Palace. After switching to magic and training at the celebrated Las Vegas Magic School, this is Emily's West End solo debut creating stage magic. Twitter @EmilyEngland_ Instagram @EmilyEngland_

Harry De Cruz (4 - 9 August) Everyone has a party trick. Harry has 374 and counting. As a pioneer within a new generation of creative magicians, Harry was Dynamo's 'Head of Magic', he's worked with Penn and Teller and has helped develop magic acts for 'Britain's Got Talent' and 'America's Got Talent'. You might not have heard of Harry (yet) but if you've seen TV magic in the last 10 years, you've seen his work. 'King of party tricks' - Dynamo 'The REAL Harry Potter' - JK Rowling Twitter @HarryDeCruz Instagram @KingOfPartyTricks & @HarryDeCruz

The guest star line-up is completed by 2020 'Britain's Got Talent' finalist Magical Bones (18 - 23 August) considered to be the most exciting talent to have emerged from the magic industry in recent years. He was an unforgettable 'Britain's Got Talent' finalist in 2020 and starred in 'Impossible' in the West End. Twitter @MagicalBones Instagram magicalbones

The ensemble are Louise Douglas, Annalisa Midolo, Lee Pratt, Mervin Noronha.