Eleesha Drennan Dance's ALL THE TIME IN THE WORLD Comes to Sadler's Wells

Eleesha Drennan Dance makes its Sadler's Wells debut with All The Time in the World, a triple bill featuring a world premiere exploring what it means to be alive now on Thursday 31 March & Friday 1 April 2022.

With All The Time In The World, Eleesha Drennan Dance presents a powerful triptych that centres the human experience of time and place, while the ache to connect remains at the heart of the work.

Infinite Glimpse speaks eloquently of the search for the meaning of time, through the agonising feeling of not having enough of it. Inspired by a timeless romance and a survival story, the piece is intimately tied with the choreographer's own life. It is a timely ode to the challenge of finding beauty in darkness, courage through adversity and a connection with others along the way.

In 2012 Drennan premiered her award-winning solo Whiskers - a compelling portrayal of what it means to be a woman. Returning a decade later with a new sequel, Whiskers 2, she embarks on a dynamic exploration of her own primal power and how it transforms through time.

Relive is performed by the Sadler's Wells Company of Elders. It started as a short dance film during lockdown in early 2021, poignantly looking at human connection and isolation. Relive unpacks the theme of memory through stories about what matters most in life: the people we share it with.

Eleesha Drennan is an award winning choreographer and director. Born in Canada and based in London, Drennan is passionate about creating theatrical experiences that connect people through laughter and tears. She was awarded the Sky Academy Arts Scholarship for Channel Rose which launched the formation of Eleesha Drennan Dance (EDD) in 2014. She also received first prize for Whiskers at the International Solo Dance Theatre Festival in Stuttgart in 2012. Drennan has been commissioned for international projects, performed with renowned choreographers as well as leading her own projects such as All The Time in The World.

Reflecting on her upcoming show, Eleesha Drennan said: "I needed to make All The Time In The World to tackle the unfolding of life that felt increasingly out of my control. I hope this work can help people feel less alone in their experiences of not knowing how much time we have in this life. Making dance like this is an instinctive craft - it's how I survive life's curveballs. Honestly it's make or die for me, so I'm making."

Robyn Cabaret, Programming Producer at Sadler's Wells, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Eleesha Drennan with her Lilian Baylis Studio debut. Since navigating a pandemic and re-learning how to be together, this work has a new relevance, where the themes related to isolation, waiting and care now take a new meaning that speaks strongly to our audiences."

This performance contains haze effects and strobe lighting.