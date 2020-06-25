Turkish State Theatres to Reopen July 2nd

Turkish State Theatres, which have been closed for nearly three months as part of the fight against the coronavirus, will reopen on July 2. According to the Daily Sabah.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated that State Theatres' first performance, AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 EIGHTY DAYS, will take place at the open-air Ankara Macunköy Campus July 2-4.

According to the Daily Sabah, The Izmir State Theatre will open its curtains July 9-11 with "Türkiye Kayası," and the Antalya State Theatre will perform the play, "Buzlar Çözülmeden" on July 23, 24 and 25.

