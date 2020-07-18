Turkish State Opera and Ballet Makes Plans For Summer Performances

State Opera and Ballet administrators have begun to look for ways to re-open and present concerts this summer, for the first time since shutting down due to the health crisis, Hurriyet Daily News reports.

The Bodrum Ballet Festival has been cancelled, and other performances this month have been rescheduled.

"We consulted with ballet head choreographers of the six cities. In line with their suggestions, we decided not to hold the Bodrum Ballet Festival," said Murat Karahan, a tenor and general manager of the State Opera and Ballet. "There is no country in the world that has a ballet festival. The art of ballet has stopped in the world."

The"European and Ottoman Palace Music Concert" will be held on July 21, along with "The Fun Time of The Opera" at the İzmir Fair Open Air Theater on July 26 and "7 Tenors Concert" on July 28.

The 27th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival will be held between Sept. 5 and 12, the Gala Concert will take place on September 5, "3 Sopranos-3 Bass Concert" on September 9 and Young Opera Stars concert on September 12. "7 Sopranos Concert" will be held on September 19, "Baroque Night Concert" on September 22, and finally, "Abduction from the Palace" on September 26 and 27.

All of the concerts will take place outdoors and safety measures will be taken.

