Tehran Independent Theater Will Present TRUE WEST

The show begins on September 20.

The Tehran Independent Theater will present Sam Shepard's "True West" on stage beginning September 20, Tehran Times reports.

This American classic traces the volatile relationship of Austin and Lee, estranged brothers who find themselves holed up together in their mother's well-kept suburban house with a typewriter, a set of golf clubs and the undeniable call of the desert.

Omid Saeidpur will direct the play that has been translated into Persian by Amir Amjad. It will be produced by actor Parviz Parastui.

The cast includes Mohammad Charkhtab, Bita Azadi and Saeidpur.

Tehran Times

