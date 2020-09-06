Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tehran Independent Theater Will Present TRUE WEST

Article Pixel

The show begins on September 20.

Sep. 6, 2020  
Tehran Independent Theater Will Present TRUE WEST

The Tehran Independent Theater will present Sam Shepard's "True West" on stage beginning September 20, Tehran Times reports.

This American classic traces the volatile relationship of Austin and Lee, estranged brothers who find themselves holed up together in their mother's well-kept suburban house with a typewriter, a set of golf clubs and the undeniable call of the desert.

Omid Saeidpur will direct the play that has been translated into Persian by Amir Amjad. It will be produced by actor Parviz Parastui.

The cast includes Mohammad Charkhtab, Bita Azadi and Saeidpur.

Read more on Tehran Times.


Related Articles View More Turkey Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Lena Hall Announces OBSESSED: PRINCE Live Streaming Concert 9/23
  • Krzysztof Warlikowski's THE TEMPEST at Warsaw's Teatr Rozmaitości is Now Available to Stream
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!