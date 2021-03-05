Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Opera Bale İstanbul Launches Children's Painting Competition

Denizbank is giving tablets to the first three students who are in the competition; plus painting supplies, books, and more!

Mar. 5, 2021  
Opera Bale İstanbul Launches Children's Painting Competition

Istanbul State Opera and Ballet's applications are now open for a painting competition dedicated to the 7-11th April National Sovereignty and Children's Day event, ′′ What comes to your mind when you call Opera and Ballet?"

Last year, the event was postponed due to the pandemic, but it will take place online for the first time this year.

Every year, the competition is organized to increase the interest of children in opera and ballet arts all over Turkey. Students who have never watched opera or ballet in their life can also participate in the competition with interesting works that are revealed as a result of reflecting what they have experienced in their imaginary worlds.

The assessment of the competition is performed by the artists of IDOB artists and artists from the International Plastic Arts Association.

Denizbank is giving tablets to the first three students who are in the competition; plus painting supplies, books and invitation to the IDOB children's play will be given to two people. Like every year, the first image image will be used as a poster visual next year.

Details about the competition:

CONDITIONS: Being a primary or secondary school student between 7-11 years old

TOPIC: ′′What comes to mind when you say Opera or Ballet?"

SIZES: The long edge should not be longer than 70 cm.

DATE OF PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPETITION: April 1, 2021

EMAIL ADDRESS TO SEND: idobcocuk@gmail.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Courtney Reed: Woman Running Kingdom T-Shirt
Full Out Unisex T-Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug (Yellow)

Related Articles View More Turkey Stories
BWW Interview: Emrah Kocak of THIS IS ALL ABOUT VISION Photo

BWW Interview: Emrah Kocak of THIS IS ALL ABOUT VISION

Opera Bale İstanbul Opens Applications For Childrens Painting Competition Photo

Opera Bale İstanbul Opens Applications For Children's Painting Competition

Kadıköy Belediyesi Presents Yeldeğirmeni Sanatta Caz -Şubat Photo

Kadıköy Belediyesi Presents Yeldeğirmeni Sanat'ta Caz -Şubat

Turkeys Presidential Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall Officially Opens After Decades of Pla Photo

Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall Officially Opens After Decades of Planning


More Hot Stories For You

  • EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Returns to The West End From 20 May
  • THE PIANO LESSON to Hit Broadway and the Big Screen Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks, and John David Washington
  • VIDEO: Dancers Show Off 'Agatha All Along' Broadway-Inspired Choreography on TikTok
  • THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE Musical Currently In Development