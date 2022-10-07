MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey

Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!

The countdown has begun for the 6th MIX Festival, which will take place this year! The festival, which will take place at Zorlu PSM on October 7-8, will bring together popular names of different music genres in the center of the city in its 6th year. The names that will take the stage at the festival, where we will be full of music for two days at Zorlu PSM, have been announced! Men I Trust, Criminal, 3pillie, Bangoverz, Can Güngör, Futuro Pelo, Geeva Flava, Gülinler, Hedonutopia, Hunkar, Kardelen, Kit Sebastian, Klor, MFY b2b Ali Özel, Opus Kink, Second, Seda Erciyes & Tuğçe Şenoğul (DJ Set ), The Away Days, The Ringo Jets and Thomas Guerlet will make Zorlu PSM the capital of music for 2 days!

October 7: Men I Trust - 3pillie - Can Güngör - Snowdrop - Kit Sebastian - Chlorine - MFY b2b Ali Özel - Seda Erciyes / Tuğçe Şenoğul (DJ Set) - The Away Days - Thomas Guerlet

October 8: Punishment - ​​Bangoverz - Futuro Pelo - Geeva Flava - Gülinler - Hedonutopia - Hunkar - Opus Kink - The Ringo Jets - Second