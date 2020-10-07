Ankara State Opera and Ballet Announces Two Concerts - WORLD SONGS and RUSSIAN NIGHT

The concerts will take place on October 10 and 12, respectively.

Ankara State Opera and Ballet will present two concerts titled "World Songs" and "Russian Night," Daily Sabah reports.

The concerts will take place on October 10 and 12, respectively.

"World Songs" will feature soprano Feryal Türkoğlu, mezzo-soprano Ferda Yetişer and pianist Melahat Ismailova. Taking place at Ankara Opera House, the concert will include Spanish, French, Italian, Russian, Turkish and Azerbaijani songs.

In addition, "Russian Night" will feature songs and tales of romance by prominent Russian composers Sergei Rachmaninoff, Vasily Solovyov-Sedoi and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

These concerts will take place utilizing a new audience seating arrangement in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Read more on Daily Sabah.

Shows View More Turkey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You