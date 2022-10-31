Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival runs through 26 November.

Turkey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 31, 2022  
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is Now Underway

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival is now underway! Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival presents a total of 24 plays and dance performances from Turkey and abroad. The programme features 15 national premieres, 3 screenings, and 6 international productions from France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Greece in 18 venues.

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival runs through 26 November.

Festival programme: tiyatro.iksv.org/en/programme

Festival supporters: tiyatro.iksv.org/en/supporters

For tickets, please visit at passo.com.tr




Digilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend Photo
Digilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend
Digilogue platform embodying the concepts of innovation, technology and design in Zorlu Holding's DNA and Zorlu Performing Arts Center's innovative approach to digital art; Digilogue Summit, which it organizes every year to create interaction, discovery and awareness on the axis of “digital transformation”; Zorlu PSM is performing it for the fifth time.
Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now Photo
Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now
Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.
MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey Photo
MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey
Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month Photo
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month
The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November under equally generous sponsorship of Koç Holding Energy Group Companies Aygaz, Opet, and Tüpraş, along with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.

More Hot Stories For You


Digilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This WeekendDigilogue Summit Comes to Zorlu PSM This Weekend
October 20, 2022

Digilogue platform embodying the concepts of innovation, technology and design in Zorlu Holding's DNA and Zorlu Performing Arts Center's innovative approach to digital art; Digilogue Summit, which it organizes every year to create interaction, discovery and awareness on the axis of “digital transformation”; Zorlu PSM is performing it for the fifth time.
Zorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On NowZorlu PSM 10th Anniversary Exhibition Is On Now
October 10, 2022

Zorlu PSM, which has reached millions of art lovers with thousands of events since its opening and changed the world of culture and art audiences with the concerts, musicals and theater plays it hosts, is entering its 10th season, opening a window to its own past with a retrospective exhibition.
MIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in TurkeyMIX Festival 2022 Set For This Weekend in Turkey
October 7, 2022

Let the preparations for MIX Festival 2022 begin! The 'polyphonic festival' MIX returns to the city on October 7 -8!
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month
September 28, 2022

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November under equally generous sponsorship of Koç Holding Energy Group Companies Aygaz, Opet, and Tüpraş, along with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.
Cem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This MonthCem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This Month
September 19, 2022

Modern caz sahnesinin yetenekli isimleri Cem Tuncer Quintet ile 22 Eylül akşamı Zorlu PSM’nin caz kulübü touché’de bir araya geliyor!