26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November under equally generous sponsorship of Koç Holding Energy Group Companies Aygaz, Opet, and Tüpraş, along with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival presents a total of 24 plays and dance performances from Turkey and abroad. The programme features 15 national premieres, 3 screenings, and 6 international productions from France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Greece in 18 venues.

