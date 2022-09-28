Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November.

Turkey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  
26th Istanbul Theatre Festival Kicks Off Next Month

The 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival takes place between 25 October and 26 November under equally generous sponsorship of Koç Holding Energy Group Companies Aygaz, Opet, and Tüpraş, along with the contributions of the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Marking a milestone in the festival's history, this year's programme is curated by the veteran Turkish director, Işıl Kasapoğlu.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the 26th Istanbul Theatre Festival presents a total of 24 plays and dance performances from Turkey and abroad. The programme features 15 national premieres, 3 screenings, and 6 international productions from France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Greece in 18 venues.

Festival programme: tiyatro.iksv.org/en/programme

Festival supporters: tiyatro.iksv.org/en/supporters

For tickets, please visit at passo.com.tr


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This MonthCem Tuncer Quintet Will Perform in Turkey This Month
September 19, 2022

Modern caz sahnesinin yetenekli isimleri Cem Tuncer Quintet ile 22 Eylül akşamı Zorlu PSM’nin caz kulübü touché’de bir araya geliyor!
exradyo Comes to Vestel Amfi Next Weekexradyo Comes to Vestel Amfi Next Week
September 8, 2022

exradyo is an İstanbul based Turkish Alternative Rock and Funk Rock band. exradyo's sound is based on groovy bass lines, brass sections, various kinds of guitars and colorful instruments like harmonica or turkish oud. Building up on a more organic sound, exradyo represents the roots of the modern Turkish Rock music, with a large connection to Funk Rock, and side connections to Alternative Rock and Blues Rock.
Reggae Hours: Levvera & C Fyah Comes to Turkey This WeekReggae Hours: Levvera & C Fyah Comes to Turkey This Week
September 6, 2022

Levvera, the vocalist of the well-established reggae band Bosphoroots, and reggae, dub, dancehall producer and DJ C Fyah are getting ready to turn Zorlu PSM Vestel Amfi into a dance floor on Friday, September 9th!
PETER PAN VE VAROLMAYAN ULKE Comes to the Turkcell Platinum Stage Next MonthPETER PAN VE VAROLMAYAN ULKE Comes to the Turkcell Platinum Stage Next Month
August 30, 2022

Akbank Çocuk Tiyatrosu ve Zorlu PSM işbirliğiyle, Akbank Sanat'ın 50. yılı için tiyatro sahnelerine kazandırılan Peter Pan ve Varolmayan Ülke, sezon boyunca Turkcell Platinum Sahnesi'nde!  Metin ve söz yazarlığını Mehmet Ergen’in üstlendiği müzikalin müziklerini Tuluğ Tırpan bestelerken koreografisini Beyhan Murphy üstlendi.
100% Open Stage with Tolga Akyıldız: Sedef Sebütekin and Her Guests Comes to Vestel Amphitheater This Weekend100% Open Stage with Tolga Akyıldız: Sedef Sebütekin and Her Guests Comes to Vestel Amphitheater This Weekend
August 18, 2022

Sedef Sebüktekin and her guests are coming to Zorlu PSM Vestel Amphitheater for the 100% Open Stage. The guests of this special concert, which you cannot watch anywhere else, are Canozan,  Can Özen (The Away Days) , Deniz Tekin, Deniz Bayoğlu, Dilan Balkay  Think and Nova Norda . Let's meet with Tolga Akyıldız at Vestel Amfi for the 31st event of the 100% Open Stage on Friday, August 19 at 20:00. 