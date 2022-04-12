World Stage Theatre Company Presents THE REVOLUTIONISTS This Month

World Stage Theatre Company's Fourth Season concludes with The Revolutionists by Lauren Gunderson. Directed by Zero Steiert, The Revolutionists stars Jameelah Stuckey as Marianne Angelle, Amanda Nichols as Marie Antionette, Megan Mulgrew as Charlotte Corday, Kelly McEver as Olympe De Gouges, and Kim Lee as Understudy for Marie Antoinette.

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the top 20 most-produced playwrights in the country, and has been America's most produced living playwright since 2016. She has received numerous awards including the 2016 Lanford Wilson Award from the Dramatist Guild, the 2016 Otis Gurnsey Award for Emerging Writer, and the prestigious 2014 and 2018 Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for her plays I and You and The Book of Will.

The Revolutionists will run April 21-May 1, 2022 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre. For Tickets visit https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2022/revolutionists.

Immediately following the Saturday and Sunday matinees there will be a facilitated talk-back to take a deeper dive into the play's themes.

World Stage Theatre Company continues their fourth season by telling "The Stories of our Humanity." World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas.

For more information on World Stage Theatre Company visit www.okworldstage.org.