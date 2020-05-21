Theatre Tulsa Announces Season Changes Due to the Health Crisis

Theatre Tulsa has announced changes to its current and upcoming seasons for the coming year in response to the global pandemic. It is one of the first arts organizations in Tulsa to announce its pandemic response plan.

The theatre company's most recent production was "A Little Night Music," which opened on March 13 and effectively closed the next day when the city announced its temporary shutdown of city-owned facilities and non-essential businesses.

"Since then, we have been on hold for a bit so we could figure out the best way to operate in the future while considering the health of our workers, audiences and performers," said Sara Phoenix, artistic director of Theatre Tulsa.

As a result, Phoenix said, the company has decided to postpone its upcoming season one year to start in the summer of 2021. The season, Theatre Tulsa's 98th, was originally scheduled to start in July 2020.

Theatre Tulsa will spend the rest of 2020 and early 2021 producing the rest of its current 97th season, which includes not just "A Little Night Music," but also "Frozen Jr.," "Our Town," and "Matilda The Musical." These productions will be rescheduled as local conditions allow.

Theatre Tulsa is planning additional activities for Tulsa throughout the next year. The company has been producing a series of "Stay-at-home Showcases" featuring some of its most popular performers. Theatre Tulsa also recently announced its summer education program has been redesigned to provide multiple weeks of online theatre training through videoconferencing.

Other online or outdoor events are currently in development, Phoenix said. "This next year is going to be a little wild and unpredictable, but Theatre Tulsa is lean and agile and can respond quickly to the changing landscape."

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org , call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

