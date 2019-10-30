Theatre Tulsa Academy Students Will Present LEGALLY BLONDE

Theatre Tulsa Academy will perform the full-length version of "Legally Blonde" featuring its Fall 2019 class of teen performers next month in November.



Theatre Tulsa Academy is an interactive theatre training program for youth. The course trains students on the essentials of musical theatre - auditioning, acting, vocal music, dance, and more.



The musical theatre version of "Legally Blonde" is based on the novel "Legally Blonde" by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name, which starred Reese Witherspoon in the starring role.



It tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend. However, she discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and successfully defends a client in a high-profile murder trial.



The musical "Legally Blonde" premiered on Broadway in 2007, and received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations. A production on the West End premiered three years later, was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards and ultimately won three, including the Best New Musical award.



"'Legally Blonde' is an excellent story of personal empowerment that our teen actors were really enthusiastic about. We have loved producing a show about being a success while staying true to yourself, even when others don't believe in you," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.



The Theatre Tulsa Academy series of shows features youth-oriented and "junior" versions of popular musicals as a supplement to Theatre Tulsa's regular season of mainstage shows. Theatre Tulsa Academy produces four additional works per season.



The cast of "Legally Blonde" stars Ella Philliips as Elle, Bailee Washington as Margot, Jameson White as Serena, Anabel White as Pilar, Otto Alonso as Emmett, Layne Keep as Paulette, James "Q" Young as Professor Callahan, Taylor Herndon as Vivienne, Anna Wolf as Brooke, Finn Einarsson as Enid and Kate McKinney as Irish Dance. The role of Warner has been double-cast with Zachary Kirchhoff and Kolby Cardwell.



The ensemble features Londyn Anderson, Presley Boschert, Holden Brown, Saunders Day, Cameron Greene, Max Haywood, Madison Jacoway, Sophie Jenkins, Campbell Johnston, Makayla King, Noah Olson, Miles Pope, Drew Schoenhofer, Bella Smith, Katie Swanston, Emalee Weister, and Marissa Wilson



The production is directed by Kia Hightower, with music direction from Thomas Williams and choreography by Kara Staiger.



Performances will be Nov. 15-17 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Evening showtimes on Nov. 15 and 16 are at 7:30 pm. Matinees on Nov. 16 and 17 will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org





