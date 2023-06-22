THE WIZ, JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

Performances run July 7-9, 2023.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Photo 2 Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts
1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo 3 1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

THE WIZ, JR. Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

THE WIZ, JR. comes to Tulsa PAC next month. Performances run July 7-9, 2023.

Like an emerald, this precious Broadway gem infuses L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz with a dazzling mix of rock, gospel and soul music. The Wiz Jr. is a vibrant take on Dorothy’s adventures through the Land of Oz and a fun, family-friendly musical that is considered one of the most popular and creative theatrical adaptations of all time.

Learn more at Click Here



Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Tulsa

1
1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Photo
1964...THE TRIBUTE Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

1964...The Tribute comes to Tulsa PAC this month. The performance is set for June 23 at 8pm.

2
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts Photo
Lyric Theatre Receives $10,000 Grant From National Endowment For The Arts

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has been approved for a $10,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to support Lyric's 2023 world-premiere production of CONCERTO.

3
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
SOME GIRLS Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

Some Girl(s) is from Neil Labute, American theater’s great agent provocateur. In grand LaBute fashion, this outrageously funny and deadly serious portrait of the artist as a young seducer casts a truthful, hilarious light on a typical young American male as he wanders through the heart of darkness that is himself.

4
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June Photo
THE LION KING Comes to Tulsa PAC in June

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney’s THE LION KING, and now you can, too, when Tulsa's best-loved musical returns to the TPAC.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video Video: Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Exclusive: Watch the GIRLS5EVA Cast Sing 'Freedom! '90' on CARPOOL KARAOKE
View all Videos

Tulsa SHOWS

Recommended For You