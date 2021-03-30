Photos: Lyric Theatre Presents DENISE LEE: PRESSURE MAKES DIAMONDS

Denise Lee: Pressure Makes Diamonds opened Lyric's 2021 season on March 24 and will run through April 3. They say diamonds are forever. A girl's best friend. And, the process to unearth their true beauty takes a tremendous amount of pressure. The quality of a diamond is determined by the Four C's: Color, Cut, Carat, and Clarity, and Lee will shine bright the light on its similarities to life in this original production.

Check out photos below!

Lee and her band regale audiences and touch souls with a collection of songs from such artists as Kirk Franklin, Carrie Underwood, Bonnie Raitt, Martina McBride and spoken word from poets Maya Angelou and Amanda Gorman. Lyric patrons may remember Lee from her role in the 2019 banner-raising production of Disney's Newsies or from the gospel celebration Crowns during the preceding season. This new production is a collaboration with Monique Midgette, who directs the production.

For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org or call the Box Office at (405) 524-9312.