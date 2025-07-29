HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hairspray is coming to Tulsa this September as part of Theatre Tulsa's 2025-26 season! Performances will run September 12 - 21, 2025.

You can't stop the beat!

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.