HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa in September

Performances will run September 12 - 21, 2025.

By: Jul. 29, 2025
HAIRSPRAY Comes to Tulsa in September Image
Hairspray is coming to Tulsa this September as part of Theatre Tulsa's 2025-26 season! Performances will run September 12 - 21, 2025.

You can't stop the beat!

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

Book by Thomas Meehan & Mark O’Donnell Music by Marc Shaiman Lyrics by Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman




