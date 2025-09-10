Young People's Theatre Launches First-of-its-Kind Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young People’s Theatre (YPT) is celebrating its 60th anniversary with the launch of Room for Play, a new initiative designed for children ages 11 months to 5 years and their caregivers. The program debuts September 27 with interactive events including baby concerts, intergenerational choirs, storytelling sessions, and large-scale family fort-building.

“A special kind of magic sparks when children play imaginatively with their adults,” said YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “A world of possibility opens for kids to explore and discover that they have the power to shape their own stories.”

The program was developed in response to research highlighting the developmental benefits of intergenerational play, from building social confidence to strengthening emotional resilience. YPT Intergenerational Programming Producer Sehar Bhojani leads the new initiative.

The series launches at YPT’s 60th Birthday Party on September 27, a free, family-friendly event featuring crafts, treats, a musical performance, and the chance for children to step onstage at the Ada Slaight Mainstage.

Upcoming Room for Play offerings include Songs of the Seasons (Sept. 27–May 9), Friday Playdate (Oct. 3–May 8), the all-ages YPT Choir (Nov. 16–May 10), Storytelling in the Studio (Nov. 17–Mar. 23), the fort-building adventure Forts! Build Your Own Adventure (Jan. 24–Feb. 8), and Tree, an interactive sensory production for infants and toddlers (Feb. 14–22).

Tickets range from free events to pay-what-you-wish options, with standard pricing at $10 for children/seniors and $15 for adults. Registration is available at youngpeoplestheatre.org or by calling 416-862-2222.