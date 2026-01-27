YOU'RE THE TOP: THE COLE PORTER SONGBOOK Comes to the Anvil Theatre This Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Anvil Theatre will present a Valentine's Day spectacular musical show called You're The Top: The Cole Porter Songbook on Film and Live with the Laura Crema Sextet, Saturday, February 14, 7:00 pm at the Anvil Theatre.

In the pantheon of 20th century music, COLE PORTER ranks among the top songwriters of all time. Porter was the rare artist who wrote the lyrics and composed the music for all his songs, creating timeless tunes of wit and sophistication married with seductive melodies. With classic film scholar, producer and host Michael van den Bos as your stylish guide, audiences will experience an entertaining evening filled with curated film clips of Cole Porter song performances from classic Hollywood movies and vintage TV projected on the big screen.

Accompanied by the sublime Canadian jazz vocalist Laura Crema and her stellar line-up of jazz musicians, featuring Tilden Webb (piano) Alvin Brendan (guitar) Dave Say (saxophone) Conrad Good (bass) and Nino Dipasquale (drums.) What makes this grand show so unique is the thematic interlacing of musical film clips with live performances of Cole Porter tunes sung by Canadian jazz vocalist Laura Crema.