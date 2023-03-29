World Premiere of Damien Atkins' PRINCE CASPIAN to be Presented at the Shaw Festival

Heed the call and return once again to the magical world of Narnia. Molly Atkinson directs the world premiere of Damien Atkins's adaptation of C.S. Lewis's Prince Caspian. The quest to save Narnia starts previewing March 30 at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre.



Summoned by Queen Susan's Horn, the four Pevensie siblings from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe - Peter, Susan, Edward and Lucy - are magically transported back to Narnia. Now under the oppressive rule of King Miraz and his Telmarine armies, it is no longer the land they once ruled and loved. Determined to regain the throne, the legendary Kings and Queens join Prince Caspian and his army of awakened trees, talking beasts, mythical creatures and Aslan himself, in a heroic battle to free all Narnians and restore balance to the land.



Prince Caspian features Kyle Blair as Peter, Fiona Byrne as Doctor/Pattertwig, Shane Carty as Trumpkin, Patty Jamieson as Trufflehunter/Sopespian/Prunaprismia, Qasim Khan as Glenstorm/Bulgy Bear 1/Aslan, Andrew Lawrie as Edmund, Michael Man as Prince Caspian, Marla McLean as Susan, Jade Repeta as Reepicheep/Glozelle/Bulgy Bear 2, Sanjay Talwar as Miraz/Nikabrik, Kiana Woo* as Lucy, with Vinnie Alberto** and Sophie Smith-Dostmohamed**.



The Narnian world, and the battle to save it, is brought to life by Cory Sincennes's visually stunning set, his Westeros-inspired costumes, Jareth Li's imaginative lighting, Alessandro Juliani's majestically bold soundscape and John Stead's war-worthy fight direction. Prince Caspian's production team includes Beatrice Campbell, stage manager, and Annie McWhinnie, assistant stage manager.



The Shaw Festival's popular 40-minute pre-show workshop for both children and those young at heart returns. Join the resistance and help Prince Caspian save Narnia. Led by a member of the Ensemble, Prince Caspian Needs You will be held one hour prior to all performances in the Market Room at Court House (26 Queen Street). Admission: $5 with a ticket to the day's performance.



On stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street) from March 30 to October 8 (available for review beginning May 13), Prince Caspian is recommended for audience members 8+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission. Development of this production was made possible by Christopher and Jeanne Jennings, supporters of children and family programming at the Shaw Festival. The Royal George Theatre's regular season is sponsored by 124 on Queen Hotel & Spa.



Cast: (in alphabetical order)

Vinnie Alberto**

Kyle Blair

Fiona Byrne

Shane Carty

Patty Jamieson

Qasim Khan

Andrew Lawrie

Michael Man

Marla McLean

Jade Repeta

Sophie Smith-Dostmohamed**

Sanjay Talwar

Kiana Woo* Baillie Cohort Understudy

Peter

Doctor/Pattertwig

Trumpkin

Trufflehunter/Sopespian/Prunaprismia

Glenstorm/Bulgy Bear 1/Aslan

Edmund

Prince Caspian

Susan

Reepicheep/Glozelle/Bulgy Bear 2

Baillie Cohort Understudy

Miraz/Nikabrik

Lucy

Creative & Production:

Molly Atkinson

Damien Atkins

Cory Sincennes

Jareth Li

Alessandro Juliani

John Stead

Beatrice Campbell

Annie McWhinnie

Laura Lakatosh

Meredith Macdonald

Arthi Chandra

Alex Sobschak

Jeff Pybus

Michael Rinaldi and Mishelle Cuttler

Andrew Lawrie

Jeffrey Simlett Director

Adapter

Set and Costume Designer

Lighting Designer

Composer and Sound Designer

Fight Director

Stage Manager

Assistant Stage Manager

Rehearsal Apprentice Stage Manager

Production Stage Manager

Assistant Director

Design Assistant

Assistant Lighting Designer

Assistant Sound Designers

Fight Captain

Voice and Dialect Coach

Generously sponsored by The Slaight Family Foundation, the Shaw Festival's 2023 season runs through to December 23, with a playbill featuring Mahabharata, Gypsy, Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit, The Amen Corner, Prince Caspian, On the Razzle, Village Wooing, The Shadow of a Doubt, The Playboy of the Western World, The Apple Cart, The Clearing, A Christmas Carol and Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon. This season's Outdoors @ The Shaw includes Mother, Daughter, The Game of Love and Chance, Rodgers and Hammerstein's A Grand Night for Singing - One Act - in Concert, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, A Short History of Niagara, What's in Your Songbook? and Gospel Choir.



Direct bus service from downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $29 return per person. Ticket to a 2023 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.



For more information or to purchase tickets to the Prince Caspian Needs You pre-show workshop, 2023 Festival season or a seat on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express, please contact the Shaw Festival Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW or visit shawfest.com.



Mask use at The Shaw: While the wearing of masks is now optional, their continued use is highly recommended indoors and remains at the discretion of the individual. While The Shaw maintains its Duty of Care measures, there remains an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place where people congregate. The Festival continues to work closely with public health experts to ensure all necessary and reasonable precautions are being met to reduce the chances of exposure; however, patrons are encouraged to take what precautions they deem necessary to protect themselves and others. Patrons are also requested to refrain from attending any performance or event if presenting COVID-19 symptoms.



*RBC Emerging Artists are sponsored by the RBC Foundation and RBC Emerging Artists.

** The Baillie Cohort is generously supported by the Baillie Family Fund for Education.