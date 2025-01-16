News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 16, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! 

LATEST NEWS

Cowboy Junkies' Jeff Bird Plays Music of Hildegard von Bingen in Toronto
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards
Cast Set for JUST FOR ONE DAY - The Live Aid Musical
Original Canadian Production of COME FROM AWAY to Perform 1000th Performance

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jenny Pullon - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Diana Pialis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Dot Routledge - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Meg Gibson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Jovanni Sy - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Ensemble (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Emily Pople - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bonnie Beecher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Miguel Malaco - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Musical (Non-Professional)
MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts

Best Musical (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Taylor Long - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Hayley Gillis - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Misha Harding - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Vanessa Sears - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival

Best Play (Non-Professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarbourgh Players

Best Play (Professional)
SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Weymouth - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mack Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Haley Parcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
David Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tina McCulloch - THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Andrew Iles - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Scarborough Music Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Theatre Aquarius
 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos