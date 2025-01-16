Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Jenny Pullon - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Diana Pialis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)
Dot Routledge - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)
Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)
Meg Gibson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players
Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)
Jovanni Sy - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival
Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)
FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Ensemble (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Emily Pople - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Bonnie Beecher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)
Miguel Malaco - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)
Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Musical (Non-Professional)
MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts
Best Musical (Professional)
SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)
SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival
Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
Taylor Long - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions
Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Hayley Gillis - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre
Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Misha Harding - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players
Best Performer In A Play (Professional)
Vanessa Sears - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival
Best Play (Non-Professional)
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarbourgh Players
Best Play (Professional)
SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Beth Weymouth - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)
Mack Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)
Haley Parcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)
David Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)
Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)
Tina McCulloch - THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players
Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)
Andrew Iles - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival
Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)
Scarborough Music Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)
Theatre Aquarius
