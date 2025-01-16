Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Toronto Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Jenny Pullon - MAMMA MIA! - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Diana Pialis - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Donna Feore - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Meg Gibson - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players



Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Jovanni Sy - SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival



Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Ensemble (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Emily Pople - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Bonnie Beecher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - FREAKY FRIDAY - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Laura Burton - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Musical (Non-Professional)

MAMMA MIA - Theatre Unlimited Performing Arts



Best Musical (Professional)

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best New Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

TWO LEFT FEET - Thaumatrope Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival



Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Taylor Long - FALSETTOS - Bowtie Productions



Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Hayley Gillis - NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Crow’s Theatre



Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Misha Harding - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarborough Players



Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Vanessa Sears - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival



Best Play (Non-Professional)

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Scarbourgh Players



Best Play (Professional)

SALESMAN IN CHINA - Stratford Festival



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Beth Weymouth - INTO THE WOODS - Meadowvale Music Theatre



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Gianfrancesco - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Scarborough Music Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Haley Parcher - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

David Smith - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Doctor Bird Productions



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Olivia Sinclair-Brisbane - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Stratford Festival



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Tina McCulloch - THE UNMANAGEABLE SISTERS - Toronto Irish Players



Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Andrew Iles - ROMEO AND JULIET - Stratford Festival



Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Theatre Aquarius



Comments