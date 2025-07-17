Video: NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 has officially transferred to Toronto’s historic Royal Alexandra Theatre, with performances running from July 15 to August 24, 2025. Check out video highlights from the show!

Co-produced by Crow’s Theatre and The Musical Stage Company, this electrifying production of Dave Malloy’s boundary-pushing musical brings a daringly original retelling of Tolstoy’s War and Peace to the Mirvish stage. Set in 19th-century Moscow and fueled by an eclectic electropop score, The Great Comet follows young Natasha as she becomes entangled in scandal and heartbreak, while the introspective Pierre searches for meaning and redemption amid the chaos.

The Great Comet has garnered numerous accolades, including two Tony Awards, three Lucille Lortel Awards, and the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre.

The Toronto production is directed by Chris Abraham, with Ray Hogg serving as choreographer and Ryan deSouza as music director.