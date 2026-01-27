Video: First Look at PRIMARY TRUST at the Grand Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Primary Trust will run on the Grand Theatre's Spriet Stage through February 7, 2026. Director Cherissa Richards leads the way through the tender, quirky, and Pulitzer Prize-winning pages of Playwright Eboni Booth in this all-new, London-made production. Get a first look at the trailer for the production!

Primary Trust is one of those stories that grabs you. Kenneth leads a very simple life. And at the same time, what he has faced – and continues to face – is complex, personal, hard to believe. You'll catch yourself laughing with Kenneth and Bert over mai tais, shedding both hard and joyful tears, and ultimately cheering along with your whole heart.

Primary Trust whisks audiences into the styled yet realistic, gritty yet beautiful world of a Tiki Hut regular, Kenneth. One ‘happy hour' at a time, the character of Kenneth will unfold on the stage, seemingly set with a life-size diorama.