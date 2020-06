Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Stratford Festival has released a new video, in conversation with Margaret Atwood.

In the video, Atwood talks with Stratford Festival Artistic Director Antoni Cimolino about her book Hag-Seed, which was inspired by The Tempest and whose protagonist's story begins at a theatre festival "not unlike" our own.

Watch the conversation below!

