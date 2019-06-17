VIDEO: Get A First Look At THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Huron Country Playhouse

Iconic television actor Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley plays the role of Mrs. Meers in Drayton Entertainment's production of the hit Broadway musical comedy, Thoroughly Modern Millie. The production launches the 2019 Season at the Huron Country Playhouse running from through June 22 on the Mainstage. Check out video of the production below!

Thoroughly Modern Millie is directed and choreographed by Michael Lichtefeld, who has helmed many productions for Drayton Entertainment including Holiday Inn, Anything Goes, Damn Yankees, and more. Lichtefeld will be joined by Music Director Steve Thomas, Set Designer Ivan Brozic, Costume Coordinator Jessica Pembleton, and Lighting Designer Kevin Fraser.

In addition to Williams, the company for Thoroughly Modern Millie features Jayme Armstrong as Millie Dillmount, Billy Lake as Jimmy Smith, Brent Thiessen as Trevor Graydon, and Kayla James as Miss Dorothy Brown. Matthew Armet, Carla Bennett, J. Sean Elliott, Christina Gordon, Josh Graetz, Gabrielle Jones, Ryota Kaneko, Shelley Kenney, David Light, Melanie McInenly, Luke Opdahl, Reece Rowat, Neil Salinas, Jennifer Thiessen and Margaret Thompson round out the stellar cast.

Based on the 1967 film of the same name, Thoroughly Modern Millie opened on Broadway to great acclaim in 2000 winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Featuring a score of brassy jazz-inspired hits like "Not for the Life of Me," "Forget about the Boy," and the title tune, this twenties-inspired song-and-dance musical is popular with audiences around the world.

Regular performance tickets are $48 for adults, $29 for youth under 20 years of age and $39 for Discount Dates or for groups of 20 or more. HST is applicable to all prices.

Thoroughly Modern Millie is on stage at the Huron Country Playhouse in Grand Bend from June 5 to June 22. Tickets may be purchased online at www.huroncountryplayhouse.com, in person at any Drayton Entertainment Box Office or by calling 519-238-6000 or toll free 1-855-drayton (372-9866).





