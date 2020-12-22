VIDEO: Former Mirvish Staff Member Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You...to Socially Distance!'

To make your holiday season merrier and brighter, Chen Hascalovitz, a former Mirvish staff member, has created a new video entitled "All I Want for Christmas is You... to Socially Distance".

This is a parody of the famous song by Mariah Carey, but it is much more than that: it is also a guideline on how to enjoy the season whilst following the current COVID guidelines as spelled out by the Canadian government.

Watch the video below!