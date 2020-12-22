VIDEO: Former Mirvish Staff Member Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You...to Socially Distance!'
The song explains how to enjoy the season whilst following the current COVID guidelines.
To make your holiday season merrier and brighter, Chen Hascalovitz, a former Mirvish staff member, has created a new video entitled "All I Want for Christmas is You... to Socially Distance".
This is a parody of the famous song by Mariah Carey, but it is much more than that: it is also a guideline on how to enjoy the season whilst following the current COVID guidelines as spelled out by the Canadian government.
Watch the video below!
