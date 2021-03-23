Toronto Symphony Orchestra and YMCA of Greater Toronto Bring Live Music to Older Adults

As part of its ongoing partnership with the YMCA of Greater Toronto, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra is offering a series of personal virtual performances for older adults. Music with the TSO is held weekly as part of the YMCA's The Bright Spot virtual community. Recognizing that social isolation has intensified in older adults during the pandemic, the program builds community connections through the musical performances, and musicians interact with the virtual audience by answering questions and adding commentary to their music.

"This was such a wonderful experience for me. I feel very lucky to have access to these virtual music sessions, along with all the other great activities on The Bright Spot. It really makes me feel like I'm connected to my community during these strange times. Really lovely." -Jo-Ann, The Bright Spot participant

"As a musician, I feel that these virtual concerts are an incredibly meaningful and rewarding way to contribute to making other people's lives a bit better during the pandemic. Any opportunity to perform during these challenging days feels like a gift, but the response by this audience of older adults reminds me of the power of music in good times, and bad." -Bridget Hunt, TSO Violin

Music with the TSO takes place on Mondays at 4:00p.m. Sessions are free of charge, and can be accessed by signing into Zoom via the link provided in The Bright Spot's event calendar. These events are open to everyone and offered on a first come, first served basis.

Learn more about the YMCA of Greater Toronto's free online community for older adults at The Bright Spot.