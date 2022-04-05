Tickets Now On Sale for Third Annual JUNO Comedy Show

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) announced today the return of the JUNO Comedy Show Presented by SiriusXM Canada, taking place Friday, May 13, 2022 during JUNO Week at Toronto's beloved Comedy Bar (945 Bloor St. W). Laugh lovers can rejoice with the first in-person JUNO Comedy event since 2019.



Hosted by SiriusXM Canada's Allison Dore, the evening will feature performances by The 2022 JUNO Award nominees for Comedy Album of the Year Presented by SiriusXM Canada, including Vancouver's Andrea Jin e?'c??c?? who was just selected as a New Face at Just for Laughs' Montreal Festival, Hisham Kelati writer on season of CBC's hit sketch show TallBoyz, Keith Pedro who was recently featured on Kevin Hart's new Laugh Out Loud network and Gavin Stephens who was chosen as "Best Local Stand-up Comic" in NOW Magazine's Readers Choice poll.



"The joy this year's nominees bring to audiences is just what the world needs right now," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards, "We are ecstatic to revive this stand out JUNO Week event, celebrating the art of comedy as we all have a laugh together again."



"Canadian comedy runs deep in our veins, we are honoured to present the Comedy Album of the Year award," said Paul Cunningham, SVP, Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Our goal is to highlight Canadian comedy and the top-notch comedians our country has to offer. Audiences will be in for an evening full of laughter from this year's hilarious line-up."



Individual tickets to the JUNO Comedy Show Presented by SiriusXM Canada are priced at $23 (plus taxes and fees) and are available from the Comedy Bar box office, with $1 from every ticket sold going towards MusiCounts, Canada's music education charity associated with The JUNO Awards, in celebration of their 25th Anniversary.



For more information on The 2022 JUNO Awards, please visit junoawards.ca.



The 51st Annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2022 will be hosted in Toronto, ON from May 9 through May 15, 2022, culminating in The JUNO Awards. Hosted by Simu Liu, The 2022 JUNO Awards will make history on Sunday, May 15 as it broadcasts and streams for the first time from an outdoor venue at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, live across Canada at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos.



In celebration of 2022 JUNO Week, the City of Toronto and MusiCounts joined forces to create MusiCounts Learn TRACK: Industry Insights, a series of free videos that provide emerging artists and music professionals with key information about how to get started in the industry.

JUNO Awards

