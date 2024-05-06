Engelbert Humperdinck Brings Farewell Tour To Massey Hall In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Massey Hall welcomes international recording icon Engelbert Humperdinck to the Allan Slaight Stage on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 10th at 10am ET and can be purchased via the Massey Hall box office at 416-872-4255 or online at www.masseyhall.com.

For more than six decades, music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has shared a love affair with fans of every age, on every continent. One of the world's most instantly recognizable voices, Engelbert's music has withstood the test of time, thanks to his sensitive interpretation of lyrics… and he has never limited himself to just one musical genre, recording everything from pop to disco and from rock to gospel.

Engelbert remains the consummate global entertainer, a rare example of unequaled style and sophistication, who continues to thrill sold-out audiences everywhere. His fan club is one of the largest in the world and his fans' appreciation has never been taken for granted. He continues to seek out and conquer creative challenges, which keep his admirers delighted, satisfied and eager for more. His farewell tour promises to be a crowning moment of his already-legendary career.

Engelbert's hits include Release Me, After the Lovin', Spanish Eyes, The Last Waltz, Quando Quando Quando and There Goes My Everything, Am I That Easy to Forget and A Man Without Love.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall's charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club. To learn more about our membership tiers, visit https://www.mhrth.com/about/membership.

