The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils Cast & Tour For BED & BREAKFAST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Capitol Theatre Port Hope shared a casting and tour update for its second mainstage production of the summer, Mark Crawford's beloved small-town comedy Bed & Breakfast. Directed by Capitol Artistic Director Rob Kempson, the 22 roles of Bed & Breakfast will be nimbly performed by Amir Haidar - the lead in last year's hit show Little Shop of Horrors, and Shaw Festival regular Kyle Golemba. Bed & Breakfast runs from June 14 to 30 at the Capitol Theatre Port Hope.

Brett and Drew want to move out of their tiny downtown condo and into a house, but they just lost their seventh bidding war in Toronto. When Brett's beloved Aunt Maggie dies in a nearby small town, the couple decides to make the move and start up a B&B out of her historic home. But when they face friction in their new community, the two discover that the simple life is more complicated than they thought.

"I'm delighted to have Bed and Breakfast at the Capitol Theatre, with this fantastic cast and creative team," shared playwright Mark Crawford. "This play's been done across the country and around the world, but it feels extra-special to have it performed in Port Hope-a town very much like the one in the play! I can't wait for Capitol audiences to see a community like theirs on stage...and laugh along with Brett and Drew's adventures."

In a first for the Capitol Theatre, their production of Bed & Breakfast will also tour to Winnipeg's venerable Prairie Theatre Exchange this fall, running September 24 to October 6 as part of PTE's 2024-2025 season.

"I was working at the Thousand Islands Playhouse for the premiere of Bed & Breakfast in 2015, and I have wanted to direct the play ever since," said director Rob Kempson. "As a queer person from a small community, it was the first time I had ever truly felt represented onstage-and it really brought folks of all backgrounds together. I cannot wait to share this heartwarming and hilarious story with our community in Northumberland County, and to take it on the road."

PLAYWRIGHT IN PERSON with Mark Crawford - JUNE 16, 1 P.M.

Meet critically-acclaimed playwright Mark Crawford (Stag & Doe, The Birds & the Bees, New Canadian Curling Club) as he reflects on writing Bed & Breakfast, the journey of this play, his own upbringing, and on bringing the show to the Capitol Theatre. Hosted by Artistic Director Rob Kempson, this event is free for subscribers, or $5 for visitors.

COMING SOON

A Year with Frog and Toad by Robert and Willie Reale based on the books by Arnold Lobel runs May 17 to June 2. The Full Monty Broadway Musical by Terrence McNally & David Yazbek opens in July, and the world premiere of Christmastown by Briana Brown opens in August. This year's world premiere holiday panto, opening in November, is Rapunzel: A Merry (Hairy) Holiday Panto by Carly Heffernan. See the full program, here or visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

MAINSTAGE TICKETS range from $40 - $48 including taxes and fees. Pay-What-You-Can Previews are offered on all Summer Stage performances with tickets offered as low as $5.

TALKBACK THURSDAYS - NEW in 2024

Stick around after the show for Talkback Thursdays - a FREE Q&A with the artists in the show and find out more about the process of making live theatre. Talkbacks are scheduled after all Thurs 7:30pm performances.

Opening night is June 15 at 7:30 p.m. Visit capitoltheatre.com for tickets and details.

Comments