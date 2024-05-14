The 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season Lineup Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The return of two local critical and popular hits from previous seasons in major new productions – Britta Johnson's musical LIFE AFTER and Crow's Theatre's Fifteen Dogs; the Canadian premiere of Indigenous playwright Larissa FastHorse's satirical comedy The Thanksgiving Play; and the homecoming of sorts of the hilarious new comedy featuring the songs of Canadian icon Céline Dion, Titanique, make up the 2024/25 Off-Mirvish Season.

Subscriptions to the Off-Mirvish season are now available for sale at mirvish.com.

“In each Off-Mirvish season we like to include both local and international shows,” said David Mirvish. “This coming season we are delighted to welcome back two past local successes and present two local productions of successes from both Broadway and Off-Broadway.

“LIFE AFTER dazzled several seasons ago at the Berkeley Street Theatre. After having productions in two prestigious regional theatres in the United States, Yonge Street Theatricals is mounting a major new production of Britta Johnson's moving and unforgettable musical. It's an honour to be hosting it at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre.

“We are equally excited about the Canadian premiere of The Thanksgiving Play, which has played Broadway and is one of the most produced plays across the continent.

“Fifteen Dogs will be our third presentation of a Crow's Theatre production. Two seasons ago we presented Cliff Cardinal's The Land Acknowledgement (or As You Like It) and this past season we staged a revival of Uncle Vanya. Both were major hits at the CAA Theatre. Fifteen Dogs is a different breed altogether, an adaptation of the Giller Prize-winning novel that is daring, playful and full of creative energy. Originally staged in the round, it will be adapted to a proscenium production at the CAA Theatre.

“Canada has given the world some truly brilliant artists. Céline Dion is perhaps this country's most prolific and well-known export. When we heard about a spunky Off-Broadway musical that paid homage to Céline while having fun with one of the world's most popular films, Titanic – which, by the way, was made by another Canadian artist, director and producer James Cameron – we knew we had to bring it home to Canada. “Our co-production of Titanique (with the Segal Centre for Performing Arts) will rightly begin in Céline's hometown, Montreal, before making the journey down the 401 to the CAA Theatre.

Comments