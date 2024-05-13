Massey Hall to Present TAYTAY DANCE PARTY Featuring The DJ Swiftie

The event will take place on Friday, August 9, 2024.

TD Music Hall will present TayTay Dance Party featuring the world’s #1 Taylor Swift inspired Tribute DJ, DJ Swiftie on Friday, August 9, 2024.

A Taylor Swift themed dance party featuring everyone’s favourite international chart-topping songs. The show is Taylor-made for the ultimate Swiftie fan and promises an evening of dancing and emphatic sing-alongs.

*General admission show, standing room only. 19+

