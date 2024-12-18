Theatre Passe Muraille Unveils Winter/Spring 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Passe Muraille has unveiled its Winter/Spring 2025 season, a lineup of boundary-pushing productions that celebrate diversity, challenge societal norms, and invite audiences to engage with stories that provoke thought and spark transformation. Featuring visionary creators and immersive works, this season represents TPM's continued dedication to rethinking the ways we experience and interpret theatre.

From Vivian Chong's Blind Dates, a poignant and humorous exploration of love and resilience, to Landon Krentz's visually stunning adaptation of The Little Prince, where ASL and Visual Vernacular take centre stage, this season invites audiences to expand their perspectives. Rounding out the season, the #BeyondTO Festival showcases electrifying productions like Cispersonnages en quête d'auteurice, a sharp and darkly comic take on identity and artistic freedom, and A Taste of Hong Kong, a multisensory journey through the food, history, and resilience of Hong Kong.

In addition, TPM's vibrant community programming will continue with book club meetings, panels, and workshops inspired by the productions in the season. Participation in the City of Toronto's Doors Open event will return in May 2025, featuring activities such as a performance and sing-along hosted by The Epic Choir, a choir composed of trans, non-binary, Two-Spirit, and gender-queer singers. The Epic Choir, produced by ReDefine Arts, was formed as part of the two-time Dora Award-nominated show Trace, co-created by Tristan R. Whiston and Moynan King from TPM's 22/23 season.

“This season isn't just about telling stories—it's about questioning them,” say TPM leaders Marjorie Chan, Indrit Kasapi, and Michelle Knight. “We invite audiences to step out of their comfort zones, rethink the assumptions that shape their lives, and imagine a future that celebrates difference and rejects sameness. Come see how stories, old and new, can transform the way we see ourselves and each other.”



WINTER/SPRING 2025 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS:



BLIND DATES

Feb. 13 – Mar. 9, 2025

Award winning author, triathlete, dancer, and Dora Award nominated performer. Vivian Chong shares her world of dating, delving into romances, crushes, rejections, and self growth, as she touches hearts with her tender words. Chong's engaging storytelling is interwoven with her original compositions for a frank, funny and at times unbelievable performance.

Credits: Written, Performed, and Composed by Vivian Chong | Directed by Marjorie Chan | A Theatre Passe Muraille Production

Accessibility Initiatives: Blind-friendly, captioning, relaxed environment, peer support

Content Warning: Sexual assault

Length: 70 minutes



THE LITTLE PRINCE: A PHYSICAL THEATRE ADAPTATION

Apr. 2 - 19, 2025

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's beloved tale is reimagined through the dynamic fusion of American Sign Language (ASL), Visual Vernacular (VV), physical theatre, and breathtaking vertical dance. Led by Deaf artist Landon Krentz, this visually stunning adaptation transcends language and speaks directly to the heart, celebrating connection, belonging, and the universal power of storytelling.

Credits: A co-production between Landon Krentz, Theatre Passe Muraille and Inside Out Theatre

Directed by Suchiththa Wickremesooriya and

Starring Landon Krentz, Ebony E. Gooden, Ralista Rodriguez, Hayley Hudson and Ali Saeedi

Accessibility Initiatives: Relaxed environment

Length: 75 minutes

#BEYONDTO FESTIVAL

Apr. 23 – May 17, 2025

Welcoming stories from outside Toronto, this annual festival explores the breadth of human experience through intimate and daring productions, and includes:

CISPERSONNAGES EN QUÊTE D'AUTEURICE (Apr. 23–26)



A sharp, darkly comic exploration of identity, ethics, and artistic freedom, inspired by Luigi Pirandello's Six Characters in Search of an Author.

Credits: A Joe Jack & John Production Co-Presented by Theatre Passe Muraille & Théâtre français de Toronto

Written by Catherine Bourgeois in collaboration with Edon Descollines, Jean-François Huppé, Hubert Lemire, Michael Nimbley, Audrey Talbot, Anne Tremblay, Pénélope Bourque, Louis Girandello, Maryline Chery, Guy-Philippe Côté, Pénélope Goulet-Simard

Performances by Edon Descollines, Maryline Chery, Guy-Philippe Côté, Pénélope Goulet-Simard, David Noël, Michael Nimbley, Audrey Talbot

Direction and Set Design by Catherine Bourgeois

Language: Performed in French with English surtitles

Length: 75 minutes

A TASTE OF HONG KONG (May 11–17, 2025)

This immersive tasting class features Hong Kong's iconic snacks like curry fishballs and siu mai, paired with stories of resilience and grit from its colonial era to today.

Credits: A Theatre Passe Muraille presentation of a Pi Theatre production in association with Vancouver Asian Canadian Theatre

Performed by Derek Chan

Directed by Richard Wolfe

Lighting Design by Sophie Tang

Lighting Associate (Toronto) Gabriel Cropley

Scenography by Jergus Oprsal

Sound and Composition by Alex Mah

Videography by Andie Lloyd

Production Management by Jessica Han

Language: English with some Cantonese

Length: 65 minutes

