Theatre Georgian Bay Storms Collingwood's Shipyards Amphitheatre With Its Production Of THE TEMPEST

With sorcerers, shipwrecked princesses, and lots of laughs, TGB's production of one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays is fun for the whole family.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Winners Announced for the 43rd Annual DORA AWARDS From Toronto Alliance for the Performing Photo 1 Winners Announced for the 43rd Annual DORA AWARDS From Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts
Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk Photo 2 Pleiades Theatre Mourns The Passing Of Canadian Theatre Producer Andrey Tarasiuk
Video: See Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett in Rehearsals for Roy Orbison Musical IN DREAMS Photo 3 Video: See Hall & Tompsett in Rehearsals for IN DREAMS
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo 4 MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Set against the picturesque background of Georgian Bay, Theatre Georgian Bay (TGB) returns to the Shipyards Amphitheatre with its 2023 Bard on the Bay production of Shakespeare's The Tempest. 

With sorcerers, shipwrecked princesses, and lots of laughs, TGB's production of one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays is fun for the whole family. Incorporating elements of music and dance, TGB's family-friendly and accessible production has been requested by patrons since the company's debut in 2016. 

Earlier this year, TGB called for submissions from local artists to join the established professional cast to perform this classic story of power and magic. Submissions poured in and the expanded company of actors are thrilled to present one of the Bard's most timeless tales. 

With accessibility in mind, Theatre Georgian Bay proudly presents The Tempest on a pay-what-you-will basis. The company hopes to attract even more families and individuals with a passion for great storytelling and unique theatrical experiences without the pressure of 'breaking the bank'. 

To help support the company's continuing endeavors to keep its Bard on the Bay productions accessible, they have several opportunities for support including social media sharing, individual donations, sponsorships, and program ad purchases. For more information, please visit the newly launched Theatre Georgian Bay website here. 

The Tempest will run for a total of twelve performances between July 27th and August 7th. For more details about The Tempest, please visit the TGB website.

 



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Good Lovelies Return To Massey Hall in December Photo
Good Lovelies Return To Massey Hall in December

Good Lovelies return to Massey Hall for a night of songs from their new album and holiday classics. The celebrated trio return to the legendary Allan Slaight Stage on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

2
MOVING PARTS Comes to DanceWorks as Part of Dusk Dances 2023 Photo
MOVING PARTS Comes to DanceWorks as Part of Dusk Dances 2023

 DanceWorks presents the premiere of the full-length Moving Parts by Denise Fujiwara, as part of the highly anticipated annual summer festival, Dusk Dances 2023. With its distinctive choreography, and captivating music, Moving Parts takes audiences on a journey through the many facets of human emotion and experience.

3
Review: The Stratford Festivals RICHARD II Provides a Fresh New Lens to View a Complicated Photo
Review: The Stratford Festival's RICHARD II Provides a Fresh New Lens to View a Complicated King Through

A visually stunning and unabashedly queer adaptation of William Shakespeare’s RICHARD II is currently on stage at the Stratford Festival’s Tom Patterson Theatre and it allows for a fascinating exploration into the character’s hopes, fears, and sense of identity. Adapted by Brad Fraser and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley, this production is set in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s and features disco, drugs, and bathhouses as the backdrop for the tragedy that begets young King Richard II as he attempts to maintain his crown.

4
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto Photo
MUGHAL-E-AZAM Begins Canada Tour 2023 in Toronto

Presented by Cinema on Stage, the highly anticipated Canada Tour 2023 of the extraordinary Bollywood extravaganza, 'Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical, “is now underway. Hailed as the pioneering Indian Broadway-style production, it aims to mesmerize the Canadian audience, by offering them a captivating insight into the world of Indian art and talent.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein(esque) at Toronto Fringe
Tarragon Theatre (7/06-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Parliament of Poets
Theatre Passe Muraille (7/05-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Maggie Chun's First Love & Last Wedding
Factory Theatre (7/05-7/16)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Universal Child Care
Canadian Stage (2/13-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (11/29-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Little Secret: The 23&Me Musical @ The Toronto Fringe Festival
Alumnae Theatre (7/05-7/16)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You