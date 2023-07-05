Theatre Georgian Bay Storms Collingwood's Shipyards Amphitheatre With Its Production Of THE TEMPEST

Set against the picturesque background of Georgian Bay, Theatre Georgian Bay (TGB) returns to the Shipyards Amphitheatre with its 2023 Bard on the Bay production of Shakespeare's The Tempest.

With sorcerers, shipwrecked princesses, and lots of laughs, TGB's production of one of Shakespeare's most beloved plays is fun for the whole family. Incorporating elements of music and dance, TGB's family-friendly and accessible production has been requested by patrons since the company's debut in 2016.

Earlier this year, TGB called for submissions from local artists to join the established professional cast to perform this classic story of power and magic. Submissions poured in and the expanded company of actors are thrilled to present one of the Bard's most timeless tales.

With accessibility in mind, Theatre Georgian Bay proudly presents The Tempest on a pay-what-you-will basis. The company hopes to attract even more families and individuals with a passion for great storytelling and unique theatrical experiences without the pressure of 'breaking the bank'.

To help support the company's continuing endeavors to keep its Bard on the Bay productions accessible, they have several opportunities for support including social media sharing, individual donations, sponsorships, and program ad purchases. For more information, please visit the newly launched Theatre Georgian Bay website here.

The Tempest will run for a total of twelve performances between July 27th and August 7th. For more details about The Tempest, please visit the TGB website.