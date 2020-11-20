The Toronto Consort Launches Early Music TV Online Streaming Service

The Toronto Consorta??has announceda??the launch of Early Music TV, the first-of-its-kind, subscription-based video streaminga??servicea??dedicateda??to music of the Middle Ages, Renaissance,a??and Baroque.a??

"Early Music TV represents a paradigm shift within the historically-informed performance community," said Michelle Knight, Managing Director,a??Thea??Toronto Consort. "For the past five yearsa??we've explored how best toa??connect with our audiences in a digital age,a??how toa??attract leading specialists to performa??witha??us,a??anda??how best toa??invest ina??a long-terma??digital strategya??that benefitsa??both our organization and the legacy of the repertoire itself. What's thrilling about this is that we can achieve these goals through our all-new streaming service, Early Music TV."

Founded and curated by The Toronto Consort, Early Music TVa??subscribers can enjoy high-quality programming featuring all-new digital-concert experiences, behind-the-scenes shorts, learning anda??lecture series, a recorded album library, and partner content from a network of early-music organizations in Canada and abroad.a??This on-demand service is available through EarlyMusic.tv, witha??sixa??additional applications in development for mobile and smart TV devices.a??

"This is an exciting time for both the Consort and the broader Early Music community, despite the challenges we all face," said Toronto Consort Artistic Associate Alison Melville. "A platform like Early Music TV reveals the adaptive and creative ways we can continue to safely perform and record together, and shares through video the intimacy and joy of this wonderful repertoire. And additionally, the geographical distance between our audience and ourselves no longer hinders a much broader sharing!"

"We'rea??evolving how Early Music lovers celebrate, experience, and engage with the joys of music from the Middle Ages, Renaissance and Baroque through new, digital technologies," added Knight.a??"The launch of EarlyMusic.TV provides broader access to the Consort's original concerts and learning materials. Thea??long-terma??goal is to build a global network for early-music organizations to support musicians and distribute their content to audiences in an accessible and convenient way."

Leveraging a 48-year legacy, The Toronto Consort is uniquely positioned, with the organizational structure in place and capital to invest, to launch a service such asa??Early Music TV.a??In a time of substantially reduced social gatherings and heightened health and safety precautions, this platform provides an opportunity for the Consorta??to continuea??recording, performing, and employing its top-classa??musicians. It also expands the reach of the Consort and its peers and serves as a rich anda??trusteda??resource for students, teachers, practitioners, and listeners.a??

EarlyMusic.TV programming launched on November 19, 2020 with the world premiere of All in a Garden Green, a rich audio-visual stroll through music heard in the verdant gardens of Elizabethan England. Drawing inspiration from the Consort's popular album of the same name, this original concert features ballads, madrigals, and rollicking dance tunes by Dowland, Byrd, Ravenscroft, and their contemporaries.

A Medieval Christmas debuts on December 14, 2020 and includes serene works like laude, English carols, and Notre Dame polyphony by Pérotin and anonymous medieval masters.

Additional original feature programming will include Of Tricksters and Trolls (a musical storytelling of the tales of Valhalla, streaming Winter 2021) and Duly (Un)Noted (a concert of unforgettable melodies by composers un-noted by history, streaming Spring 2021).

Filmed productions, created specifically fora??EarlyMusic.TV, invite audiences from around the world into an immersive experience with high-quality sound and visuals, shota??on location across Toronto and GTAa??in multi-camera high definition.a??a??a??a??

Initial offerings will includea??full-length, original concert programming; audio recordings reformatted as digital playlists with video; and free educational content. Future content in development includes a lecture series; a salon series of concert shorts; and original productions and content created bya??industry peers worldwide, exclusive to Early Music TV.

