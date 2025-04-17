The Theatre Centre to Presents Interactive Video Game Experience ASSES.MASSES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The unemployed donkeys have one demand: the humans must surrender their machines and give all donkeys their jobs back. But revolution is never easy!

asses.masses by Patrick Blenkarn + Milton Lim, presented by The Theatre Centre in association with Aluna Theatre, returns to Toronto in the midst of international touring.

asses.masses is a custom-made video game about labour, technophobia and sharing the load of revolution, designed to be played from beginning to end in a live theatre. This is a full day experience with gaming as performance; an immersive, cheeky and highly original work. Brave spectators take turns at the controller to lead the herd through a post-Industrial society, where asses are valued more for their hides than their potential. Confronting automation driven job loss, nostalgia as a barrier to progress, and the role of technology in adaptation, we are encouraged to find space between the work that defines us and the play that frees us.

asses.masses is Animal Farm meets Pokémon meets Final Fantasy: as exciting in form as it is in content. No previous gaming (or donkey) experience required.

Presented on May 24 in English, and May 25 in Spanish translated by Argentinian artist Marcos Krivocapich, at The Theatre Centre - 1115 Queen St. W, Toronto, ON.

