The National Ballet of Canada Cancels 2020/21 Fall Season and THE NUTCRACKER

Karen Kain, Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, and Executive Director Barry Hughson today announced the cancellation of the 2020/21 Fall Season in November and The Nutcracker in December. Additional updates to the 2020/21 season are announced with performances scheduled to resume onstage in March 2021.

"At the beginning of the lockdown in March, the fall seemed a long way off and we were confident we would be back onstage in November. Now, however, the safe return of large gatherings this year is looking unlikely. Not being able to perform onstage is deeply disappointing for our dancers, musicians and staff but the safety of our audiences and artists is our foremost priority. We have seen our city, province and country pull together during this pandemic. That commitment is paying off with good news from Public Health that we are succeeding in flattening the curve. We remain hopeful that this trend will continue and, at this time, we intend to proceed with our Winter Season in March 2021 and our Summer Season in June 2021 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts," said Mr. Hughson.

"There is nothing every dancer in this company wants more than to be back onstage, but we know this is not possible for now," said Ms. Kain. "I am particularly heartbroken to have to cancel The Nutcracker. This will be the first year since 1955 that Toronto audiences will not be able to share this holiday tradition together. The glorious production includes 213 dancers, musicians and children and requires many hours of rehearsals that would need to start in September. I am very pleased, however, that we will open the revised season with Crystal Pite's Angels' Atlas. I could not think of a more fitting ballet for our return than Crystal's profoundly moving work about human connection and the ephemerality of existence. Angels' Atlas will be performed with George Balanchine's Serenade and The Four Seasons by James Kudelka. The Winter Season will continue with James' Cinderella and John Neumeier's A Streetcar Named Desire. The Summer Season in June 2021 features the world premiere of my new Swan Lake. Sadly, Frame by Frame by Robert Lepage and Guillaume Côté will be moved to a future season."

The National Ballet of Canada is committed to connecting with audiences in the digital space until we can return to theatre. We will be curating innovative and creative content throughout the fall including exciting premieres, new explorations of existing work, in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes looks into the creative process and more. Details to be announced soon.

All National Ballet subscribers will be contacted regarding their updated subscription and cancelled performances. They will be given a choice of a full refund, ticket voucher valid until June 2022 or a charitable tax receipt for the full value of the cancelled performances.

Full details of the updated 2020/21 seasons below.

2020/21 Season Update

Winter Season:

Angels' Atlas & Serenade & The Four Seasons, March 3 - 7, 2021

March Break:

Cinderella, March 11 - 20, 2021

A Streetcar Named Desire, March 24 - 28, 2021

Gala:

Karen Kain 50th Anniversary Gala Dinner, May 27, 2021

Summer Season:

World Premiere

Swan Lake, June 11 - 27, 2021



MAD HOT BALLET Returns June 2022

