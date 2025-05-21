The Capitol Theatre Port Hope Unveils Accessibility Measures For 2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rob Kempson, Artistic Director of the Capitol Theatre Port Hope, has shared accessibility-related updates in advance of National AccessAbility Week (May 25-31).

"The entire Capitol Theatre facility is physically accessible to audiences and artists alike, but it's also a high priority that we're an artistically accessible space as well, " says Kempson. "Meaningful access to services, and opportunities - including the performing arts - is an essential part of an inclusive and healthy community. We're proud to offer multiple ways to experience the incredible work happening both on our stages and behind the scenes."

New this year: Relaxed Performances

A Relaxed Performance is a theatrical production adapted to be more welcoming and inclusive for individuals with sensory sensitivities, autism, or other conditions that can make traditional theatre environments challenging. At the Capitol's designed performances, this will mean that the house lights above the audience will be left on a low level, loud noises in the show may be softer, and seat assignments will allow for audience members to get up and move around. Quiet spaces outside the theatre will also be made available for those looking to relax or take a break during the show.

This season there are four Relaxed Performance shows, one for each of the mainstage productions:

All tickets to Relaxed Performances are offered at a discounted rate, and The Capitol also provides one free ticket for guests attending with a support person. Please call the Box Office at 1-905-885-1071 or visit https://capitoltheatre.com/relaxed-performances/ to learn more including to access a Relaxed Performances Venue Guide and Fact Sheet. The Capitol worked with Relaxed Performance consultant Rachel Marks on this new program. Relaxed Performance programming is supported by the Capitol's Accessibility Sponsor, Milly's Market Port Hope.

New this year: Indigenous Community Nights

On the second Friday of each Mainstage performance run this summer at the Capitol, those who identify as Indigenous can access a special rate on their ticket, and experience the magic of live professional theatre close to home. Indigenous members of the Capitol Theatre community can access a 50% discount by booking online or calling the Capitol Theatre box office, for the following performances:

Bad Hats Theatre's Alice in Wonderland: May 23 at 7:30pm

Waitress: June 20 at 7:30pm

Steel Magnolias: July 25 at 7:30pm

Rez Gas: August 29 at 7:30pm

Pay-What-You-Can Previews

PWYC pricing is offered for all mainstage and Second Stage preview performances, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to attend live, professional theatre in the community.

Talk Back Thursdays

Free Talk Backs are offered after every Thursday night performance of mainstage summer season productions. Audiences can connect with artists and find out more about the process of making live theatre.

Behind the Scenes Access

Throughout the season, the Capitol offers backstage tours, artist talks, design presentations, and special events to bring audiences behind the scenes and closer to the work being created. These events are free for subscribers, and offered at only $5 to all guests.

The Capitol Theatre also offers general assistance, accessible parking, wheelchair and low mobility access and seating, washroom accessibility, and hearing assistance devices. To learn more visit

https://capitoltheatre.com/accessibility/.

"Investing in accessibility means ensuring that everyone feels welcome at the Capitol," adds Kempson. "As a part of this "doors open" approach, we're working with world-class arts consultant, Menon Dwarka, to ensure that our organization is continuing to work towards our goal of advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion. This organizational review has taken an intersectional approach, ensuring that all members of our team feel equipped to welcome guests, support our artistic company, and ensure that the Capitol is an inclusive place for all. Organizationally, we know that diversity is our greatest strength, and we want to live by those values in all that we do."

The summer season is on stage now, with Bad Hats Theatre's Alice in Wonderland. Visit CapitolTheatre.com for more details.

