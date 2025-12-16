Tafelmusik To Present Annual SING-ALONG MESSIAH As Holiday Traditions Return

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tafelmusik will continue its long-running holiday tradition with performances of HANDEL’S MESSIAH at Koerner Hall, followed by the annual SING-ALONG MESSIAH at Massey Hall.

Led by conductor Ivars Taurins, the Baroque orchestra and choir will present Handel’s oratorio in period style before welcoming audiences to participate in the city’s large-scale sing-along event.

Tafelmusik’s performances of Messiah have become a fixture of Toronto’s cultural calendar. The Koerner Hall concerts will feature soloists Stefanie True (soprano), Krisztina Szabó (mezzo-soprano), Nicholas Scott (tenor), and Jonathan Woody (bass-baritone), alongside the Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Tafelmusik Chamber Choir. True and Scott make their Tafelmusik debuts in these performances, while Woody returns following a recent appearance with the ensemble.

The tradition continues at Massey Hall with SING-ALONG MESSIAH, which invites thousands of audience members to join the orchestra, choir, and soloists in a participatory performance led by a costumed “Mr. Handel.” The event has become one of Toronto’s most recognizable seasonal gatherings, bringing professional musicians and community voices together in a shared musical experience.

“There is truly something extraordinary about Handel’s Messiah, and it therefore comes as no surprise that people return to our performances of the work year after year,” said Ivars Taurins. “The music is at once majestic and intimately heartfelt, resonating its message of peace and goodwill.”

Cristina Zacharias, Artistic Co-Director, added, “Tafelmusik’s annual Messiah performances are a touchstone for so many, a meaningful way to launch into the holiday season through Handel’s extraordinary arias, choruses, and orchestral writing.”

In addition to the performances, Tafelmusik will release a new recording, A Handel Celebration, featuring soprano Amanda Forsythe and tenor Thomas Hobbs with the orchestra and choir under Taurins’ direction. The ensemble also continues to offer access initiatives including its Tafelscene program for younger audiences and flexible subscription packages.

Handel’s Messiah at Koerner Hall

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir

Stefanie True, soprano

Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Scott, tenor

Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Directed by Ivars Taurins

Tickets are available through Tafelmusik and the Royal Conservatory of Music box office.

Sing-Along Messiah at Massey Hall

Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra

Tafelmusik Chamber Choir

Stefanie True, soprano

Krisztina Szabó, mezzo-soprano

Nicholas Scott, tenor

Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone

Directed by “Mr. Handel”

Tickets are available through Tafelmusik and the Massey Hall box office.