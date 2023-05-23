TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre Photo 2 Cast Set for GYPSY at The Shaw's Festival Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 3 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre
Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle T Photo 4 Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

David Mirvish has announced the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish season.

 

“With productions from Toronto, Halifax, Broadway and London's West End, this Off-Mirvish lineup showcases the best of four important English-language communities,” explains David Mirvish.

 

“It's also a season of classics reimagined. Two classics of literature are newly adapted for the stage. And two classics of 20th Century Theatre are given new life.

 

“We begin with Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, which comes to us direct from Broadway. This will be the history-making production's Canadian premiere.

 

“Next up is Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), the five-star, Olivier Award-winning Best Comedy direct from London's West End.  As irreverent, funny and romantic an adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel as you will ever see.

 

“From our own community, we bring back Crow's Theatre's highly acclaimed production of Uncle Vanya. This production made many 10 Best lists, and it stars a who's who of Canadian theatre. Its run, although extended, was not long enough. It needs to be seen by many more people. This Off-Mirvish outing will allow that to happen.

 

“From Halifax's Neptune Theatre we bring a brand-new production of Tom Stoppard's first play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, starring Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, from the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy.”

 

The Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season is now on sale at Click Here

CAA is the proud sponsor of the Off-Mirvish series.

 

 

 

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird

A new play written by Aaron Sorkin

Directed by Bartlett Sher

November 21 – 27, 2023

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

 

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

Written by Isobel Mcarthur, after Jane Austen

Directed by Isobel Mcarthur and Simon Harvey

December 14, 2023 – January 7, 2024

CAA Theatre

 

Direct from its triumph in London's West End where it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Evening Standard Award for Isobel Mcarthur, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance.

This “smart, laugh out loud funny” (Daily Telegraph) show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain.

Uncle Vanya (Crow's Theatre production)

By Anton Chekhov

Directed by Chris Abraham

Adapted by Liisa Repo-Martell

February 2 – 25, 2024

CAA Theatre

 

In the waning days of Czarist Russia, Ivan “Vanya” Voinitsky, and his niece, Sonya, toil ceaselessly to run their family estate. After retiring, Sonya's father, a celebrated professor, returns to the estate with his young, glamourous wife. When he announces his plans to sell the land and evict them all, passions explode and lives come undone.

 

Brimming with emotional intensity, comedic genius, and tragic weight, this Crow's Theatre commission and adaptation by Liisa Repo-Martell breathes new life into Chekhov's masterpiece, providing an up-close encounter with a classic of world drama that every theatre lover must see.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (Neptune Theatre production)

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Jeremy Webb

March 5 – 24, 2024

CAA Theatre

 

Fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

 

Hamlet is turned topsy-turvy in this brilliant modern comedic masterpiece that thrusts Shakespeare's two minor characters to the forefront with no rules except one: they are destined to die. Reality and illusion mix as bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are trapped in a universe where their lives are left to chance with the flip of a coin. Can our hapless protagonists triumph in a battle of wits, escape their fate, and make sense of a senseless world?

 

From the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the title roles of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern (or perhaps Guildenstern and Rosencrantz?) are played by Billy Boyd (Pippen) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) in this unique and stunning new production in association with Halifax's Neptune Theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Toronto

The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June Photo
The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June

Our Time – A Broadway Celebration, will be The Lyric Theatre Singers' 30th Broadway revue show and its first in 4 years!

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscript Photo
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

David Mirvish has announced the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish season. Learn more about the lineup here!

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway Photo
SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway

SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival will pay tribute to Broadway as never heard before with a cappella performances of famous Broadway songs in SING! Celebrates the Musical. The show takes place Monday, May 29 at The Concert Hall in Toronto.

Review: BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest Photo
Review: BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest

What did our critic think of BOOM X at Streetcar Crowsnest? Born at the end of 1984, I'm a 'geriatric millennial,' only able to admire the sarcastic, too-cool-for-school slacker aesthetic of my slightly older peers from beyond the confines of artificial generational divides as I toil away at my side hustle.


More Hot Stories For You

The Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in JuneThe Lyric Theatre Singers Perform OUR TIME - A BROADWAY CELEBRATION in June
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription SeasonTO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season
SING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To BroadwaySING! The Toronto International Vocal Arts Festival Pays Tribute To Broadway
Mairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle TheatreMairi Babb Steps Into The Premiere Of INGENEW - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL At Red Sandcastle Theatre

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark Presented by The Hive
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She's Not Special
Tarragon Theatre (5/24-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Few Good Men
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (7/05-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Evita
Hamilton Family Theatre Cambridge (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story
Drayton Festival Theatre (5/24-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Magic Mel
Wychwood Theatre (6/03-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rainbow Fish the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (7/22-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fireside Munsch: Classics
Wychwood Theatre (7/28-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You