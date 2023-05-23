TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, UNCLE VANYA, and More Set For 2023/24 Off-Mirvish Theatre Subscription Season

David Mirvish has announced the 2023/24 Off-Mirvish season.

“With productions from Toronto, Halifax, Broadway and London's West End, this Off-Mirvish lineup showcases the best of four important English-language communities,” explains David Mirvish.

“It's also a season of classics reimagined. Two classics of literature are newly adapted for the stage. And two classics of 20th Century Theatre are given new life.

“We begin with Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird, which comes to us direct from Broadway. This will be the history-making production's Canadian premiere.

“Next up is Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), the five-star, Olivier Award-winning Best Comedy direct from London's West End. As irreverent, funny and romantic an adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved novel as you will ever see.

“From our own community, we bring back Crow's Theatre's highly acclaimed production of Uncle Vanya. This production made many 10 Best lists, and it stars a who's who of Canadian theatre. Its run, although extended, was not long enough. It needs to be seen by many more people. This Off-Mirvish outing will allow that to happen.

“From Halifax's Neptune Theatre we bring a brand-new production of Tom Stoppard's first play, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead, starring Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, from the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy.”

Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird

A new play written by Aaron Sorkin

Directed by Bartlett Sher

November 21 – 27, 2023

CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick To Kill A Mockingbird is “the most successful American play in Broadway history” (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it “an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic,” and New York Magazine calls it “a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul.” With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, To Kill A Mockingbird — “the greatest novel of all time” (Chicago Tribune) — has quickly become “one of the greatest plays in history” (NPR).

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)

Written by Isobel Mcarthur, after Jane Austen

Directed by Isobel Mcarthur and Simon Harvey

December 14, 2023 – January 7, 2024

CAA Theatre

Direct from its triumph in London's West End where it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Comedy and Evening Standard Award for Isobel Mcarthur, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) is a unique and audacious retelling of Jane Austen's most iconic love story. Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this irreverent but affectionate adaptation where the stakes couldn't be higher when it comes to romance.

This “smart, laugh out loud funny” (Daily Telegraph) show features a string of pop classics including Young Hearts Run Free, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and You're So Vain.

Uncle Vanya (Crow's Theatre production)

By Anton Chekhov

Directed by Chris Abraham

Adapted by Liisa Repo-Martell

February 2 – 25, 2024

CAA Theatre

In the waning days of Czarist Russia, Ivan “Vanya” Voinitsky, and his niece, Sonya, toil ceaselessly to run their family estate. After retiring, Sonya's father, a celebrated professor, returns to the estate with his young, glamourous wife. When he announces his plans to sell the land and evict them all, passions explode and lives come undone.

Brimming with emotional intensity, comedic genius, and tragic weight, this Crow's Theatre commission and adaptation by Liisa Repo-Martell breathes new life into Chekhov's masterpiece, providing an up-close encounter with a classic of world drama that every theatre lover must see.

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead (Neptune Theatre production)

By Tom Stoppard

Directed by Jeremy Webb

March 5 – 24, 2024

CAA Theatre

Fate leads our two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.

Hamlet is turned topsy-turvy in this brilliant modern comedic masterpiece that thrusts Shakespeare's two minor characters to the forefront with no rules except one: they are destined to die. Reality and illusion mix as bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are trapped in a universe where their lives are left to chance with the flip of a coin. Can our hapless protagonists triumph in a battle of wits, escape their fate, and make sense of a senseless world?

From the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the title roles of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern (or perhaps Guildenstern and Rosencrantz?) are played by Billy Boyd (Pippen) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry) in this unique and stunning new production in association with Halifax's Neptune Theatre.