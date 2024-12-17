TITANIQUE Extends at Toronto's CAA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The all-Canadian production of Titanîque began performances at Toronto’s CAA theatre on December 5, and has now been extended. The musical comedy will now stay docked in Toronto at the CAA Theatre through January 19, 2025. Tickets, starting at $39, are available now.

After its seven-week Toronto run, Titanique sets course for Montreal, where it will play a return engagement at the Segal Theatre, February 2 to 16, 2025. Tickets are now available.

Written by Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, directed by Tye Blue, with music arrangements and orchestrations by Nicholas James Connell, Titanique had its world premiere Off-Broadway at NYC’s Asylum Theatre in June 2022, produced by Eva Price. The show won critical raves and became an instant audience hit – which necessitated a transfer to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022, where its run continues to sell out. The production won three Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Musical, the Off-Broadway Alliance Best Musical Award, the Dorian Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Production, and a Las Culturistas Culture Award.

Subsequently the show has become an international success, now playing in Sydney, London and Toronto. More productions will be forthcoming.

Véronique Claveau stars as Céline Dion. An actor, singer and dancer, her breakthrough came in 2004 as a finalist on the reality TV talent show Star Académie. From there she quickly became a popular singer and actor in Québec. She was cast in several TV shows and became a regular in the Théâtre du Rideau Vert’s end- of-year satirical stage revue, Revue et Corrigée, which showcased her excellent comedic skills and superb singing. It was here she first won acclaim for her brilliant imitation of national icon Céline Dion. This led to her starring in the Bye Bye, Quebec’s massively popular televised year-end revue, which made her a star across French-Canada. She starred in French translations of Broadway musicals, notably Hairspray and Annie at Théâtre Saint-Denis.

Joining Ms. Claveau in the cast are Mariah Campos (Stratford’s The Music Man) and Seth Zosky (Winnipeg Jewish Theatre’s Pain to Power) as star-crossed lovers Rose and Jack. Michael Torontow (Hairspray and Dirty Dancing for Mirvish, Sweeney Todd and Into The Woods for Talk Is Free Theatre ) will play Rose’s fiancé Cal while Constant Bernard (CBC Gem/Nickelodeon’s Overlord and the Underwoods) will play Rose’s mother, Ruth, in drag. Mike Melino (Barry Mann in the Segal’s Beautiful last season) will take on the role of Victor Garber and Luigi. Erica Peck (originated the role of Scaramouche in the Canadian premiere production of We Will Rock You) will be the Unsinkable Molly

Brown and Christopher Ning (Lola in Kinky Boots) will play the Seaman and the infamous Iceberg (yes, that’s really a role!). As Céline’s Background Vocalists, André Anthony (Lead Drifter in Segal’s Beautiful), Queenie (TVA’s Star Académie), and Rose Messenger (Charlottetown’s Anne and Gilbert) will belt their faces off. Kaylee Harwood (toured North America for two years on the 1st & 2nd National Tours of Beautiful), Tess Benger (Carole King in Segal’s Beautiful), and David Comeau (Rock of Ages at the Elgin Theatre), will be on Standby, ready to step in at a moment’s notice.

