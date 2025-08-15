THE SOUND OF MUSIC is Coming to Princess of Wales Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE SOUND OF MUSIC will return to Toronto in Director Jack O’Brien’s acclaimed production this November.

The complete cast has been announced for the highly anticipated North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, led by Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend as Friedrich, Ava Davis as Louisa, Benjamin Stasiek as Kurt, Haddie Mac as Brigitta, Ruby Caramore as Marta, and Luciana VanDette as Gretl. Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli and Molly Glowacki will understudy the von Trapp children. The principal cast is rounded out by John Adkinson as Franz, Corey Greenan as Admiral von Schreiber, and Daniel Robert Sullivan as Herr Zeller. Completing the cast are Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker (Sister Berthe), Meredith Lustig (Sister Sophia), Jennifer Malenke (Frau Schmidt), Mark Bradley Miller (Baron Elberfeld), Tess Primack (Sister Margaretta), and Ruthie Sangster.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Brigham Johnson and is supported by stage manager Kali Ashurst and assistant stage manager Megan Belgam. The company management team is led by company manager Jamey Jennings with associate company manager Luke Meyer. The tour music director/conductor is Jonathan Marro.

Director Jack O’Brien shared, “It is with a profound sense of excitement that our entire creative staff including associate director Matt Lenz, choreographer Danny Mefford, music supervisor Andy Einhorn, set designer Douglas W. Schmidt, Costume Designer Jane Greenwood, lightning designer Natasha Katz, and the others, look forward look forward to launching this extraordinary new tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC this fall. What adds to that excitement is this marvelous company of brilliant new interpreters — Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria, fresh from her recent triumph in the West End, the brilliant Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess, Kevin Earley as the Captain, Nicholas Rodriguez as Max, and Kate Loprest as Elsa — bringing a new perspective, as well as an astonishingly original interpretation to one of our most beloved works, now seen in the individual light of today.”

O’Brien continued, “You won’t want to miss this thrilling and powerful THE SOUND OF MUSIC!”