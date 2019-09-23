THE BAND'S VISIT, GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, and More Set for Upcoming Mirvish Season

The 2019/20 Mirvish Theatre Season is one of the company's biggest, with 24 different shows in six downtown Toronto venues.

The Main Subscription Season has already begun with the Canadian premiere of the 10-time Tony Award-winning THE BAND'S VISIT, starring Canadian Broadway star Chilina Kennedy and Israeli film favourite Sasson Gabay.

The Main season also includes the Toronto premiere of PIAF/DIETRICH, starring Louise Pitre and Jayne Lewis; the Canadian premiere of the Olivier Award-winning GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, byConor McPherson and Bob Dylan; the Canadian premiere of ANASTASIA from the multi-Tony Award-winning writer Terence McNally and composers Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens; the ground-breaking Broadway blockbuster HAMILTON; and the Tony-winning new revival of HELLO, DOLLY! directed by Jerry Zaks.



The Off-Mirvish Season, an edgier, challenging and eclectic series at the CAA Theatre, hasthree shows: the Canadian premiere of US/THEM, a celebrated production from Belgium; ROOM, a daring and different adaptation of the best-selling novel - created by novelist and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Emma Donoghue and director Cora Bissett, co-produced with the Grand Theatre, London, ON; and the Toronto premiere of the highly acclaimed drama with music, INDECENT, the newest work from Pulitzer prize-winner Paula Vogel, in a new local production from Studio 180 Theatre.

There are 14 shows off subscription, including Mandy Patinkin's newest music theatre work, DIARIES; the Canadian premiere of the reimagined, new Broadway production of CATS; THE ILLUSIONISTS in their new show, MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS; the return of the new spectacular production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA;SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICALfrom Canadian director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo; new productions of two seminal Boublil and Schönberg musicals, MISS SAIGON andLES MISÉRABLES; and a special benefit concert of MY MOTHER'S LESBIAN JEWISH WICCAN WEDDING, which ten years ago launched the careers of Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the creators, writers and composers of COME FROM AWAY.

And speaking about COME FROM AWAY, it continues to play to sold-out houses at the Elgin Theatre, where it will stay until December 1. It will then "come back home" to the Royal Alexandra Theatre, beginning December 13.

