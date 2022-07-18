Sudden Spark Collective Premieres ABOVE GROUND FLOOR

Sudden Spark Collective announces the premiere of their second digital project, Above Ground Floor.

After their critically acclaimed film-theatre hybrid february: a love story (featured on CBC q, streamed on STRATFEST@HOME, 2021) Sudden Spark Collective is back with another heartwarming tale for pandemic-weary hearts.

In Above Ground Floor we meet Arthur Daniels, an elderly stroke survivor, as he learns that visitors, including his wife, will no longer be allowed inside his Long Term Care facility. Arthur retreats to an interior world, brightened by travel memories and his love of music, to cope with his newfound solitary stasis. His interactions with Jonelle, a personal support worker, are a bright spot, but she is facing her own strain as a front line worker. As pandemic restrictions drag on, Arthur must hatch a plan to escape.

Above Ground Floor initially debuted as a one-act play, written by Ellen Denny, and commissioned by Live Bait Theatre (Sackville, New Brunswick). Denny was inspired by the extreme isolation experienced by her father, as a resident of Long Term Care during the pandemic. Now re-envisioned as a mixed media short film, Above Ground Floor examines the cost of 'safety'. When we treat germs as the only threat, what other ills are allowed to grow and thrive?

Above Ground Floor (duration: 20 mins) is streaming now. With the generous support of the Canada Council for the Arts, Sudden Spark Collective is pleased to offer this film for free to virtual audiences.

Sudden Spark Collective has dedicated this project to the residents and staff of Long Term Care, for whom the COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect. To help honour their resilience, viewers are invited to share this film with their community.

ABOVE GROUND FLOOR

A Sudden Spark Collective production

Directed by Cherissa Richards

Written by Ellen Denny

Illustrated by Ngabo Nabea

Starring Nicholas Rice as 'Arthur' and Jenni Burke as 'Jonelle'

Original Music: Deanna H. Choi

Sound Design & Mixing: William Fallon

Editing: Julian Papas

Director of Post Production: Emilio Vieira

Cinematography: Ryan McIntyre

Camera Operator: Julian Papas

Recording Engineer: Chris Letts

Production Intern: Ria Kapur

Video Equipment provided by Max Vlassenko

Recorded at Cherry Beach Sound

Sudden Spark Collective acknowledges the Canada Council for the Arts for making this project possible.

Sudden Spark Collective was formed in 2020 in response to COVID-19's impact on the live theatre industry. Building off of their critically acclaimed debut february: a love story, this artist-led initiative seeks to offer timely, heart-warming stories to audiences during this dark chapter in our shared history. (Based in Toronto, Canada.)

february: a love story can be viewed at februarytheplay.com