Shine Talent Group Acquires Fourth Floor Management

Shine Talent Group - North American Influencer Relations and Talent Management Agency - has announced its definitive agreement to acquire Toronto based Influencer Management Agency, Fourth Floor Management (FFM), on December 21, 2020. Fourth Floor Management was created by Debra Goldblatt-Sadowski under the umbrella of rock-it promotions in 2014 and has grown powerful social voices including @overmystyledbody, @soniajhas, @jamesrcs and @sarahblackwoodmusic under their strategic direction.

"Six years ago, we started Fourth Floor Management to service a noticeable gap in the Canadian market. We are extremely proud of what we built and have learned a tremendous amount about influencer relations, strategic campaigns and partnerships. We are very grateful to the many brands and agencies who trusted our guidance and our roster," said Goldblatt-Sadowski. "I am confident Shine are the front runners in the influencer management field in Canada and will take our talent and the legacy of Fourth Floor Management to the next level. We will continue to specialize in PR campaigns for our clients and work closely with the Shine team for future collaborations. In addition, I am thrilled to be supporting two fellow female entrepreneurs and helping them accelerate their company's growth through this acquisition."

Goldblatt-Sadowski will stay on as an advisor to Shine Talent Group throughout the two-year transition period.

"The Influencer Relations industry is extremely collaborative between our peers. We have proudly worked with Fourth Floor Management on many programs over the years and always found it to be a seamless transaction with our shared values and business ethics," says Emily Ward , Co-Founder of Shine Talent Group. "Since the pandemic began, there have been several companies who have come to Shine with acquisition opportunities. Our long history and mutual respect for rock-it promotions allowed us to evaluate and act swiftly on this offer to everyone's joint benefit. We look forward to growing Fourth Floor's talent and bringing them into the greater Shine network."

Shine Talent Group currently represents 90+ social talent between its Los Angeles and Toronto offices and has been actively investing into the expansion of the teams, adding five new hires throughout the pandemic. Shine Talent Group has worked with brands such as Amazon, REVOLVE, Unilever and L'Oréal on influencer campaigns leveraging their robust talent roster.

"2020 has been a challenging but also affirming year for Shine," says Jess Hunichen, Co-Founder of Shine Talent Group. "We have seen the strength of our team in a volatile market and taken every opportunity to rise to the challenges that this year has presented us with, proving our ability to grow social talent and take their careers to the next level. This new addition of Fourth Floor's leading talent will round out our Canadian talent offering, and we're thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the foundation that Fourth Floor Management's team has established."