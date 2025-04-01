Sean Jones Sets Exclusive 3-month Residency at Toronto's Windsor Arms Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Juno Award-winning R&B Artist Sean Jones, along with his band, is bringing his artistry to center stage with an exclusive 3-month residency at the iconic Windsor Arms Hotel every Thursday for 3 months. This limited live experience will blend nostalgic sounds and current R&B influences into a captivating showcase of the music and creative expression that has defined his artistry.

Sean Jones is a Juno Award-winning recording artist and actor. He starred in Toronto’s acclaimed Soul In The City at Casa Loma and is the first-ever musical ambassador for WestJet, where he created the popular WestJet Boarding Sessions. Sean has had the distinct honor of opening for Ellen Degeneres’ arena tour and sharing the stage with music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, David Foster, Usher, Beyoncé, Macy Gray, Eric Benét, Alan Frew, Divine Brown, and Jully Black. Sean’s song “Don’t Forget Me When I’m Gone” from the US feature film “Sons 2 The Grave” was nominated for a Hollywood Music Award.

Recently, Sean wrapped up his Summer Soul series with standout performances at the Harbourfront Concert Stage and the legendary El Mocambo. Sean self-produced a Christmas concert in Hamilton titled Holiday Soul, featuring special guests Divine Brown, Kellylee Evans, the legendary Jackie Richardson, and The Hamilton Youth Philharmonic. The concert supported local food banks.

With sold-out shows, appearances in films and commercials, and his music soaring at 30,000 feet on WestJet flights, Sean Jones continues to thrive in his passion, sharing his soulful music with audiences worldwide.

