Roy Thomson Hall Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE, 2023-2024 SEASON

Roy Thomson Hall announces the 2023-2024 season of the critically-acclaimed series, National Geographic Live with a new roster of inspiring adventurers who will share their thought-provoking adventures on stage through immersive storytelling, photography and film.

The speakers featured in this upcoming season have journeyed under oceans and through jungles, explored the Arctic ice, and ventured deep into the Earth's core. The 2023-2024 National Geographic Live Roy Thomson Hall season line-up includes:

• November 12, 13 & 14, 2023: Andrés Ruzo, a geothermal scientist, conservationist and educator, will explore the fiery portals to Earth's core and reveal how smoking peaks have shaped civilizations across the globe, from Iceland to the deep Amazon in Hunt For Sleeping Giants.

• February 25, 26 & 27, 2024: Photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur is on a mission to highlight India's lesser-known felines in order to protect their future. In Wild Cats Revealed, you'll get an up-close look at a world of wild cats you've never seen through Kadur's captivating images and video.

• May 5, 6 & 7, 2024: Shark researcher Dr. Jess Cramp will take audiences on a journey through the National Geographic archives to discover the work of pioneering women in shark science and storytelling before she dives into her work on the frontier of shark research and conservation in The Untold Story Of Sharks.

• June 2, 3 & 4, 2024: Through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments, Nanai and Chinese-American Indigenous speaker and award-winning photographer Kiliii Yüyan, takes us on a journey to the Arctic north to understand the native peoples and their relationship to a frigid land and its animals with Life On Thin Ice.

For more event information or subscription information, visit roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive