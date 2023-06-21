Roy Thomson Hall Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE, 2023-2024 SEASON

Featuring four inspirational National Geographic speakers live on The Roy Thomson Hall Stage!

By: Jun. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 2 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Photo 4 Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye

Roy Thomson Hall Presents NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE, 2023-2024 SEASON

Roy Thomson Hall announces the 2023-2024 season of the critically-acclaimed series, National Geographic Live with a new roster of inspiring adventurers who will share their thought-provoking adventures on stage through immersive storytelling, photography and film. Subscriptions to the series are available now at roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive or by phone at 416-872-4255.

The speakers featured in this upcoming season have journeyed under oceans and through jungles, explored the Arctic ice, and ventured deep into the Earth's core. The 2023-2024 National Geographic Live Roy Thomson Hall season line-up includes:

• November 12, 13 & 14, 2023: Andrés Ruzo, a geothermal scientist, conservationist and educator, will explore the fiery portals to Earth's core and reveal how smoking peaks have shaped civilizations across the globe, from Iceland to the deep Amazon in Hunt For Sleeping Giants.

• February 25, 26 & 27, 2024: Photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur is on a mission to highlight India's lesser-known felines in order to protect their future. In Wild Cats Revealed, you'll get an up-close look at a world of wild cats you've never seen through Kadur's captivating images and video. 

• May 5, 6 & 7, 2024: Shark researcher Dr. Jess Cramp will take audiences on a journey through the National Geographic archives to discover the work of pioneering women in shark science and storytelling before she dives into her work on the frontier of shark research and conservation in The Untold Story Of Sharks.

• June 2, 3 & 4, 2024: Through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments, Nanai and Chinese-American Indigenous speaker and award-winning photographer Kiliii Yüyan, takes us on a journey to the Arctic north to understand the native peoples and their relationship to a frigid land and its animals with Life On Thin Ice. 

For more event information or subscription information, visit roythomsonhall.com/natgeolive or contact the box office by phone at 416-872-4255, Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm. 



SPONSORED BY THE ROSE THEATRE BRAMPTON






RELATED STORIES - Toronto

1
Tickets for JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Princess of Wales Theatre to Go On Sale Next Week Photo
Tickets for JAGGED LITTLE PILL at the Princess of Wales Theatre to Go On Sale Next Week

Tickets for the Toronto premiere of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will go on sale Monday June 26 at 10:00 a.m.

2
Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK Photo
Interview: Jimish Thakkar & Ridima Vaidya Talk WAIT UNTIL DARK

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Jimish Thakkar and Ridima Vaidya about Wait Until Dark presented by The Hive.

3
THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL Will Play as Part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival Photo
THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL Will Play as Part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival

Chaos & Light presents THE MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - A NEW MUSICAL  as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival (July 5 - July 16).

4
THE FAMILY CROW A Murder Mystery Flies Home To Toronto Fringe After Sold-Out Runs Across N Photo
THE FAMILY CROW A Murder Mystery' Flies Home To Toronto Fringe After Sold-Out Runs Across North America

After a wildly successful 2022 on the Fringe Festival circuit, internationally celebrated puppeteer Adam Francis Proulx (CBC Gem, Netfllix, Family Jr.) is coming home to Toronto Fringe for four shows only with his unique brand of puppetry for grown-ups.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye Video Video: Watch the HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Toronto Cast Say Goodbye
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Video
Watch Highlights from Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Video
Photos & Billy Porter Reveals Madame Tussauds Wax Figure
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (7/12-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Loose
King's Wharf Theatre (7/12-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark
Lester B. Pearson Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kyra de Magica
St. Vladimir Theatre (7/05-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sh-Boom: Life Could Be A Dream
Drayton Festival Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark Presented by The Hive
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Red Sky at Night
Canadian Stage (11/03-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Outlaw by Norm Foster
The Rose Studio (7/06-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You